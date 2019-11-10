OU football: Lincoln Riley, Jalen Hurts show support for bullied child Rayden Overbay after Iowa State game

After No. 9 Oklahoma's 42-41 win over Iowa State on Saturday, coach Lincoln Riley brought 12-year-old Rayden Overbay to the locker room and gave him the game ball.
We #StandWithRayden.#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/WVKjl2ktCa— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 10, 2019
Overbay, a Yukon resident with special needs, went viral in September after a video of him being bullied was posted on the internet. Since then, many have taken to his defense, including former Sooner quarterback Baker Mayfield.
#StandWithRayden Unbelievable that kids could actually be this mean and spiteful. Shame on the parents of the ones picking on Rayden... these videos are hard to watch, and that’s only what has been caught on video.— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) October 24, 2019
Along with the official OU football account tweeting about Overbay, senior quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has been a vocal advocate for special needs people in the past, also posted his support.
It was great getting to meet Rayden Overbay this weekend! He is a true soldier and such an inspiration to many. He has a friend in me! Much Love! #StopBullying pic.twitter.com/Jx5UBJ9thl— Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) November 10, 2019
The Sooners return to action with a marquee matchup against No. 12 Baylor. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday in Waco, Texas.
