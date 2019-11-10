You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Lincoln Riley, Jalen Hurts show support for bullied child Rayden Overbay after Iowa State game

Jalen Hurts and Lincoln Riley

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts and OU coach Lincoln Riley during the game against Iowa State Nov. 9.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

After No. 9 Oklahoma's 42-41 win over Iowa State on Saturday, coach Lincoln Riley brought 12-year-old Rayden Overbay to the locker room and gave him the game ball.

Overbay, a Yukon resident with special needs, went viral in September after a video of him being bullied was posted on the internet. Since then, many have taken to his defense, including former Sooner quarterback Baker Mayfield. 

Along with the official OU football account tweeting about Overbay, senior quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has been a vocal advocate for special needs people in the past, also posted his support.

The Sooners return to action with a marquee matchup against No. 12 Baylor. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday in Waco, Texas.

