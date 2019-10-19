OU football: Lincoln Riley hugs Austin Kendall ahead of Sooners vs West Virginia

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley embraced West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall ahead of the OU (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) game vs. the Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) Saturday morning.
Lincoln Riley and Austin Kendall’s quick interaction ahead of the #Sooners & WVU. Classy move by Riley go see his former QB. pic.twitter.com/IYviLL83SX— Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) October 19, 2019
Kendall spent three years under Riley when he was a backup for the Sooners, behind now-Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and now-Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. The Oklahoma transfer was recruited by the Sooners and arrived on campus in 2016.
Kendall entered the NCAA transfer portal in January earlier this year after the arrival of Alabama transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts, and he was barred from joining the Mountaineers until Riley ultimately changed his mind and lifted the block.
Riley has spoken highly of Kendall and his family throughout 2019, claiming there were no hard feelings with his leaving for Morgantown. With Kendall's first time back at Owen Field since his departure, it appeared that way as the two embraced in the north end zone.
Kickoff is at 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be televised on FOX.
