OU football: Lincoln Riley hopes to steer Sooners to Big 12 title game despite COVID-19, says break benefitted players' health

Lincoln Riley is ready to play football again.
After the Sooners (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) had to postpone their Nov. 28 trip to West Virginia and shut down team activities for five days, the squad got back on the field Monday evening.
As OU prepares for its home finale, the uncertainty of whether or not it will be able to play due to COVID-19 still looms. Riley confirmed in his Tuesday presser that the virus outbreak has affected the entire program and even required the aid of former head coach Bob Stoops during practice Tuesday.
While Saturday night’s game might not be without complications or contingencies, Riley said he’s hoping to get back down to business when Baylor (2-5) comes to Norman at 7 p.m. CT on FOX.
“I'm excited for the opportunity to play,” Riley said. “After five days out, it's been great just being back in our facility and being back to work and kind of resuming our climb and our quest to be the team that we think we can be. Guys' attitudes have been great. They were, I think, just as excited to get back as we were and get back to work, and hopefully we can put it together, have a great week and be ready to play Baylor Saturday night.”
Here’s what else Riley had to say in his weekly Zoom conference:
Big 12 championship implications
Thanks to Baylor’s win over Kansas State on Saturday, the Sooners control their own destiny as they make their final reach for a Big 12 championship berth and a rematch with Iowa State.
But a title game spot is still not a guarantee, as OU has to win at least one more game to clinch, per Big 12 regulations. With the current COVID-19 plague resting heavily upon the players, coaches and staff, the quest for a sixth-straight trophy remains in limbo.
“(The Big 12) spelled those tiebreakers out. They kind of are what they are and I think everybody knows (there) may be points where you have to adjust, but I thought the (athletic directors) and league did a good job in the very beginning of defining all that and, it's obviously not gonna be the reason we make decisions. (OU athletic director Joe Castiglione) and I have committed to that, long before the season started that we were going to make the right decisions for the safety and health of the team and the program, and think long term, and we weren't going to get caught up in the day to day. We'll make the decisions to play or not totally based on that and that alone.
“With that being said, from a truly competitive standpoint, I think it's us being able to play at least one of the next two weeks and having a chance to win is the key, and if we're not, it'll be detrimental to Big 12 title chances. But, if that's the right thing to do, then we — as much as it would hit you in the gut — we wouldn't hesitate to do that. Hopefully we're not in that, and we can control it and be in a place to play in both, because we absolutely want to play in both.”
Benefits of rest
The rescheduling of OU’s game at West Virginia to Dec. 12 ended up not being all bad, as the time off helped several banged up players to heal. In particular, Riley said senior defensive lineman LaRon Stokes — absent from Oklahoma’s last three games due to injury — was one among others who benefitted from the rest.
“I feel like we've been close to getting him back. He's a guy that has made some progress that I think is getting closer and so I think he was a guy certainly that probably benefited from having to move the game back.
“I think the bodies are in pretty good shape and feeling good and I think it did quite a few of our guys some good.”
Defensive line
Per Pro Football Focus, Oklahoma’s defensive line is graded at 84.8, making it the second best in the country behind Ohio State.
After previously mediocre play, it’s a much improved unit thanks to the return of junior Ronnie Perkins, the arrival of junior Perrion Winfrey and the emergence of redshirt junior Isaiah Thomas. The advancement has significantly boosted recruiting at the position as well.
“We've made a lot of progress. We can recruit players. We can go recruit any defensive lineman in America right now because there's proof, and now it's not just one year proof. It's the proof that there's a major jump in the first year and then even the second year up to this point has been better. And the production has been — especially when you consider the number of games — probably the most productive defensive front America this season.
“I know we can play a lot better. I know that our ceiling is still much higher, but is it exciting to see the track that we're on and the opportunity that we’ve got to continue to get there? It definitely is.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.