OU football: Lincoln Riley hopeful No. 18 Oklahoma will take advantage of bye week as Jadon Haselwood, Sooner defense continue to improve

No. 18 Oklahoma (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) still has its toughest games ahead of it.
Coming off a bye week, the Sooners welcome No. 14 Oklahoma State (5-1, 4-1 Big 12) to Norman for a Top-25 Bedlam matchup. Afterwards, OU heads to Morgantown to face West Virginia (4-3, 3-3 Big 12) before finishing its regular season schedule with a Big 12 title rematch against Baylor (1-4 Big 12).
For Oklahoma to continue its recent success in the month of November, head coach Lincoln Riley believes his team needs to win its off week first.
“We (expect) to play well, whether we have a bye week or not,” Riley said in a Zoom press conference on Tuesday. “We always expected that this would be a pretty tough stretch. We’re playing good teams (and) really good coach coaches (that) have good players. We have to take advantage of (the bye week). That’s the bottom line.”
Here’s what else Riley said in his Tuesday press conference:
On the state of Oklahoma’s rising COVID cases
As noted by OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler in a Friday update, Oklahoma is experiencing its highest positive testing rate since the pandemic began. With the Sooners heading into a bye week and nearing Thanksgiving break, Riley said he’s grown more worried about keeping his team free of COVID.
“As far as having a bye week, we’ve had to be more careful about (keeping our COVID-19 cases low),” Riley said. “We've had to certainly adjust how we go about it (and) it’s definitely changed the traditional schedule. … I don’t know if we’re doing necessarily more than what we’ve done in the past, but I would say we’ve spread it out a little bit more so that we’re (able) to see our guys and get them tested. (We’re) keeping everybody as close (to Norman) as we possibly can.”
On the Sooners’ defensive improvement in Alex Grinch’s second year
Oklahoma currently leads the Big 12 in total sacks and is allowing the conference’s third lowest amount of yards and points per game. After holding Kansas’ offense to nine total points last game — the least amount OU has a surrendered to an FBS opponent since 2017 — Riley is more than confident with where his defensive unit is.
“It takes team defense to do it,” Riley said. “The front’s got to get home and everybody else that you're blitzing has to get home at some point… (Against Kansas), we did a nice job covering and really didn't give the quarterback anywhere to go (which) gave our guys a little bit of extra time. So, it takes great team defense to do it. And I would say it's a combination of a lot of things. … I think we're going to continue to add (players that fit our defensive scheme) and continue to develop the ones we have. It's been exciting to see the progression, and our expectation is that it's going to continue to head in that same direction.”
On Jadon Haselwood’s return
After sophomore Jadon Haselwood garnered 19 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown for Oklahoma in 2019, he was expected to become a key contributor for the Sooners this season. Things changed when the former five-star wide receiver suffered a non-disclosed, non-football related injury in April, sideling him for OU’s first six games. He recorded one catch for 33 yards against the Jayhawks on Saturday.
Despite Haselwood missing that amount of time with his team, Riley believes Haselwood’s passion for the sport can lead him to become one of the Sooners’ top threats.
“(His return to play) was impressive. I mean, I think that’s how we all get judged — when things don’t go our way, how do we handle it? You got a guy here who is highly recruited and a good football player, (Haselwood) comes in here and has a really good freshman year and things are set up to really take off. (Then), all of a sudden, something as crazy as what happened to Jadon happens (and now) it’s a test. You either respond or you pout. He certainly (responded) long the way. Not just in getting himself ready, but continuing to stay very engaged with our team and still being a really positive member of the team… That’s why he’s been ready to play six months after getting hurt. “
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.