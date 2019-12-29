You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Lincoln Riley gives no time table on Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson, Trejan Bridges' suspensions

Ronnie Perkins

Sophomore defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins celebrates during the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Dec. 7.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

ATLANTA — Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley addressed the media Sunday morning, talking about everything from the Sooners’ 63-28 loss to LSU to OU’s three suspended players.

Riley told reporters that sophomore defensive end Ronnie Perkins, junior running back Rahmondre Stevenson and freshman wide receiver Trejan Bridges’ suspension lengths are “still up in the air right now.” When asked if that’s because of an appeals process, Riley said “the process is ongoing, yes.”

Perkins, Stevenson and Bridges’ absence was definitely felt Saturday, especially Perkins, who is OU’s best pass rusher. The Sooner defense gave eight total touchdowns to Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

With Riley’s vague comments Sunday, it remains unclear how long each player will be out for the 2020 season.

