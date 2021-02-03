OU football: Lincoln Riley expects Sooners' spring game in late April, practices in March

The 2021 spring game is expected to be played in late April, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley announced in a press conference on Wednesday.
Riley also said he expected the spring to be “more normal” compared to last season when there weren't spring practices due to COVID-19. He expects practices to start in late March, while remaining cautious of the pandemic.
“We’re still in a pandemic,” Riley said. “We’re still taking the same precautions that we did during the season. That has not changed. We have not relaxed our standards, we have not relaxed our policies, our procedures.
“Our number one goal hasn’t changed which is to keep these guys as healthy as we can and then to do our part just as members of society to continue to try to fight against this pandemic and against this virus.”
Barring any setbacks, sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler will get his first spring practice, along with the rest of the fall enrollees from the 2019 recruiting class. The Sooners also have 10 early enrolled players from the 2021 class, including five-stars in quarterback Caleb Williams, linebacker Clayton Smith and wide receiver Mario Williams, per Rivals.
OU also returned running back Kennedy Brooks and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond for the spring. They both opted-out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.
“I think there’s a lot of momentum in this program and you can feel that with our players that they were excited to get back and get to work,” Riley said. “Like I said, the new additions have been very positive. (The) team’s done a great job of bringing those guys along and getting them acclimated with our culture (and) the way we do things.
“So, they are looking forward to several weeks here of offseason.”
