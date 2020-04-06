OU football: Lincoln Riley discusses offseason, fate of 2020 season on ESPN's First Take, The Franchise Sports

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley made appearances on ESPN's First Take and The Franchise Sports Monday and discussed the fate of the 2020 season and how he is adjusting to working remotely.
The college football world appears divided on if and when the 2020 season will be played. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said last week he expects the season to start on time, while ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said he would be "shocked" if the season is played in the fall.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith asked Riley for his stance on the issue, and he said he expects the season to be played, but is unsure when.
"I think it's impossible to predict when we'll have a season, but I'm confident we will have a season at some point," Riley said on First Take. "It may look different, the schedule may look different, starting times may be different, fans in the stands may be different. We don't know and we have to be ready to adjust."
After his appearance on ESPN, Riley called into The Franchise Sports, an Oklahoma-based radio station, and talked about the impact of losing spring practice.
The NCAA canceled all remaining spring and winter championships, and the Big 12 has suspended all in-person team activities until at least May 31.
Riley said losing spring this year may be better than if he had lost it last season, when Oklahoma was set to start a transfer quarterback and a new defensive scheme under Alex Grinch, but it is still valuable time regardless.
"It's difficult because it's something you look forward to so much, and it's important in the development of your team," Riley said. "But we've all been dealt the same hand, and we have to all deal with it and find ways to be creative. And I think that's one of this staff's strengths.
It does feel a little bit different doing it in room in your house all day as opposed to being around everybody, so you miss the day to day human interaction with the staff and certainly with the players."
In the absence of workouts and in-person practices, Riley said some of the work remains the same, such as tape evaluation and remote contact with recruits, and the staff has sent some workout equipment to players so they can stay in shape while social distancing.
"We've had to get creative and set up home offices for the entire staff," Riley said. "There's some things we've been able to do just like we're in the office— meetings, tape evaluations, contact with recruits, position meetings with players—a lot of that has been a little different, but in some ways business as usual."
