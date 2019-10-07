You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Lincoln Riley discusses Horns Downs, Tom Herman in weekly press conference

Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley walks into the stadium in Lawrence before the game against Kansas Oct. 5.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

From storylines of No. 6 Oklahoma's offensive line not having a consistent starting lineup due to injuries, to the Horns Down debacle, here are four takeaways from OU head coach Lincoln Riley's weekly press conference ahead of OU/Texas.

Adrian Ealy and Erik Swenson both questionable

Offensive lineman Adrian Ealy and Erik Swenson both didn't make the trip to Lawrence, Kansas, due to lower body injuries, and Riley said the two are "highly questionable" for OU/Texas.

"They're dealing with more than a bump or a scratch," Riley said.

Swenson started the first four games of the season at left tackle, and Ealy started the first three games before sitting out both the Texas Tech and Kansas games. The injuries have left inconsistencies on an offensive line that hasn't had a repetitive starting line, leaving RJ Proctor to start at left in Swenson's absence and Tyrese Robinson at right in Ealy's spot.  

Horns Down

Riley said his team will not be participating in the popular hand gesture, which is a 15-yard penalty.

"Yeah, we won't. Our players won't do it," Riley said. "Our players won't do it. Just like the Big 12 game."

Lincoln Riley and Tom Herman exchange nice words

Although the hate is running rampant on both OU's and Texas' campuses ahead of OU/Texas, Riley and Longhorn head coach Tom Herman said nice things about each other at their respective press conferences.

"He's a really good coach," Riley said. "I got to know him some, when we were both young coaches in the business, out on the road recruiting. I admired what he did at Iowa State, and obviously, then at Ohio State. ... And then he certainly did a tremendous job at Houston as well. He's been he's had success at the last several stops. The guy's been innovative, and he's obviously done a nice job at Texas. I mean, he has and so now, I got a lot of respect for him as a coach and the ways his teams play, the he's ways prepared them and the way he's had success at different places."

11 a.m. kickoffs 

The Big 12 announced Monday that the Sooners will have an 11 a.m. kickoff against West Virginia Oct. 19. It'll be their fourth consecutive 11 a.m. start to a game: Texas will be at 11 a.m. and the same was for the Sooners' wins over Kansas and Texas Tech.

"It is what it is," Riley said. "We're obviously totally 1,000 percent locked in on this one this week. Is it ideal? No, but that's when they told us we'd play. We'll figure out the recruiting end of it. We'll make it work.

"It doesn't matter if it's 6 a.m. in the parking lot. They just tell us when and where and we'll show up ready to play."

Oklahoma and Texas are set to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT Saturday in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. 

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

