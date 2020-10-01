OU football: Lincoln Riley discusses COVID-19 precautions for Sooners' trip to Iowa State

When the Sooners head to Ames, Iowa, for their first road game of the season against Iowa State, the plane's seating will be adjusted for COVID-19 precautions. When they land and head to the hotel, every player and personnel with have their own room to stay in — something head coach Lincoln says will be a first for traveling in his coaching career.
"We're lucky," Riley said in a Zoom conference Tuesday. "We're going to single person rooms. This'll be the first time we've ever done that on the road. ... Normally on the road ballgames we pair up, but we won't be doing that this year. We'll have to put guys in individual rooms.
"The way we're kind of offsetting that is we're just not taking nearly as many personnel...the only people that are going are the only absolutely essential people to be able to play the game."
Through week two of football for the Sooners, the team is coming off of a healthy start to the Big 12 Sept. 26, with barely anyone missing the game due to COVID-19. In week one against Missouri State, the Sooners had 28 players either in quarantine or isolation.
Saturday will be OU football's first test of navigating the college football landscape amid a world-wide pandemic. For player availability Saturday, Riley said multiple players will miss it due to COVID-19 precautions, saying the numbers are "not very close to 100 percent, in my opinion. It was much better than Missouri State."
But the Sooners are able to make the trip, and Riley has said throughout the week his team is up for the challenge.
"It's definitely going to be different," Riley said in a Monday teleconference. "Just kind of the way we structure that, life in the hotel. Especially with the later kick, it's going to be a little bit different because you're going to be limited and confined to what the hotel has as far as space and all of that. We're ready for it, we've adjusted.
Kickoff for OU vs. Iowa State will be at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
