OU football: Lincoln Riley discusses COVID-19 mitigation successes, says others should listen to trusted medical experts in interview

In an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley offered insight on OU’s success in maintaining virtually non-existent COVID-19 numbers among players and staff.
The Sooners reported no new positive test results during their last testing period from July 28-29 and after starting training with 12 positive tests on July 1, the team has seen no new cases since July 15, along with 16 total recoveries within the program.
Riley began preseason preparations by bringing athletes back to Norman on June 27 and barring them from training until July 1 while other schools returned to practice in early June. The decision gave Riley and his staff more time to research the issue and learn from other teams’ mistakes, and the results of choices he’s made regarding coronavirus management now have other colleges and NFL teams curious about his secrets to coronavirus immortality.
Oklahoma’s play-caller said one of the most important parts of navigating COVID-19 is getting athletes to buy into the plan. Riley said he explained precautions he would be instituting to players several times before they returned to campus instead of bombarding them with restrictions after their arrival.
“They had to understand the entire process,” Riley said. “We took them through the reasons we felt like those decisions were in their and our best interests...We had, even before they came back to our facility or got back to our campus, weeks and weeks of meetings where that was emphasized, that this was gonna be the plan when you get back and this is what you have to prepare yourself for.”
Riley said players are wearing masks everywhere, from team meetings and walkthroughs to actual practices and conditioning sessions — even in the shower. He and his staff have also worked to keep multiple players from being in tight indoor spaces at one time or from sitting around together during downtime.
According to Riley, another crucial aspect of COVID-19 management is listening to the right people. He said he’s leaned heavily on other coaches and selective medical experts such as team doctors during preseason practice as opposed to trying to navigate the situation by himself on the internet.
“Probably the biggest thing was, I didn’t read anything online,” Riley said. “Once I figured out there was gonna be so much out there about it, it was hard just to zero in on what was true, what was false (and) where all these opinions were coming from. So I put my education in the hands of our medical personnel here and their experience...There’s been so many differing opinions and thoughts on treatments, how to handle it, best practices, all that. I figured hearing from a group of voices that I know and trust was best.”
In light of his mitigation accomplishments, Riley said he thinks there will be a college football season at some point in the fall or spring, but admitted there’s many variables involved in executing schedules and games safely.
“There’s a lot of outside factors,” Riley said. “If it was only based on us being able to contain it, solely that factor...I feel like we could make that happen. But there’s obviously a lot of other factors, how it goes in the public. It’s in the hands of so many different people right now. I think like everything in life right now, it’s up in the air.
The Big 12’s decision on a likely truncated schedule looms Monday evening, while the other Power 5 conferences have already made their moves. PAC-12, Big 10 and SEC programs will only play conference games this year, while ACC teams will play just one non-conference game in addition to their conference slates.
As Riley continues to field calls from constituents seeking advice on season provisions, he’s maintained that they shouldn’t be listening to him, but rather to trusted medical staff.
“In my opinion, simple as this sounds, listen to your doctors, listen to your trainers, listen to your medical personnel,” Riley said. “These people are trained in these areas and it obviously pays to have great ones, and guys that are super experienced and top of their field. We’re lucky to have that here. You listen to these people, and you gotta let these people run point. Sometimes coaches, man, we’re all wired the opposite, feel like we’ve gotta take the point all the time. So that’d be my biggest advice.”
