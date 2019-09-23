OU football: Lincoln Riley denies Trejan Bridges position change rumors

Head coach Lincoln Riley was brief and straight to the point when asked about talks of Trejan Bridges switching positions.
Riley denied the rumors of the freshman wide receiver's position change to safety in a conference call Monday morning.
“We haven’t made any moves," Riley said. "And I think that just about covers it.”
“We haven’t made any moves. And I think that just about covers it.” https://t.co/xWLsUt7GzU— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 23, 2019
Oklahoma is set to take on Texas Tech Saturday at 11 a.m. in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.