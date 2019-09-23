You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Lincoln Riley denies Trejan Bridges position change rumors

  • Updated
Trejan Bridges

Freshman wide receiver Trejan Bridges runs the ball during the game against South Dakota Sept. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Head coach Lincoln Riley was brief and straight to the point when asked about talks of Trejan Bridges switching positions.

Riley denied the rumors of the freshman wide receiver's position change to safety in a conference call Monday morning.

“We haven’t made any moves," Riley said. "And I think that just about covers it.”

Oklahoma is set to take on Texas Tech Saturday at 11 a.m. in Norman. 

