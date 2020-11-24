OU football: Lincoln Riley defends Sooner defensive back Brendan 'Bookie' Radley-Hiles after Bedlam unsportsmanlike penalty

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has noticed what fans have been saying about junior defensive back Brendan "Bookie" Radley-Hiles this season. It prompted him to defend his former five-star recruit in a Zoom conference Tuesday afternoon.
"I know (a) lot's been made of it. ... Bookie is taking some grief and there's no question (there are) things he's got to do better," Riley said. "I would also say too, and hopefully you guys will choose to write this as well, I don't know that we have bigger team player on this team than that guy. I mean that guy is the most for his team, stays up late with young guys, most energetic, helping coach up young guys. He just he brings more to this than what the people on the outside realize."
Radley-Hiles garnered a lot of criticism in OU's 41-13 win over Oklahoma State Saturday night after receiving an umsportsmanlike conduct penalty early in the first quarter, where he was pointing his finger at an opposing player after an incomplete pass on fourth down. The call allowed the Cowboys to move from OU's 29-yard line to the 15, prompting Oklahoma State to make the score 14-7 with a touchdown.
The Sooner fanbase was quick to voice their displeasure.
Riley brought up Radley-Hiles unprompted after being asked about improving on penalties this season. The Sooners tallied seven flags with 87 penalty yards during Bedlam. Oklahoma State had eight, resulting in 41 penalty yards. It was after he answered the question that he paused, thought for a second and chose to defend Radley-Hiles.
"So while there's absolutely things he's got to correct and do better, I love having that kid here," Riley said. "He makes us better all the time and we will be a worse program the day that he's not here."
Senior cornerback Tre Brown chimed in on the Zoom as well.
"He's a brother, and for him to just also be a leader and for him to be vocal, man, we feed off of that," Brown said. "I just love that guy. ... He's a great defensive back. He does everything great."
Defend all you want coach but it was a stupid unnecessary low class penalty that greatly aided them scoring their only td of the game. Add that to the osu ball boy getting roughed up by some fans in the stands and it wasnt a real good look.
