OU football: Lincoln Riley continues to seek elusive College Football Playoff win, says Sooners 'will be back'

ATLANTA — Lincoln Riley sat in a familiar position as he has before, answering difficult questions after another disappointing College Football Playoff loss.
"It's a disappointing locker room right now," Riley said. "What can you say?"
This time, Riley and Oklahoma's loss came at the hands of No. 1 LSU in the Peach Bowl — their third-straight playoff loss and fourth in program history. But this was the worst of them, being blown out 63-28, making it the most lopsided loss in OU history since Oklahoma's 55-19 loss to USC in the 2005 Orange Bowl.
Oklahoma certainly didn't look like it was going to be blown out Saturday, responding early to LSU's high-powered offense. But a tough no-call pass interference, a shanked punt, an ejection and a turnover led to a quick rout for the Tigers.
"I thought the game, we traded blows early," Riley said. "They went on the run there at the end of the first half. We got a little frantic and just didn't play our best."
So where do Riley and Oklahoma go from here?
"We're continuing to make strides," Riley said. "There's no doubt about it. I mean, just putting yourself here four times in five years is — I mean, that's so hard to do, man. I mean, it's so hard to do."
In many ways, Oklahoma overachieved this year.
Riley had to replace the Heisman Trophy winner with a transfer quarterback. He had to replace four starting offensive linemen who were all drafted into the NFL. He lost his top wide receiver in Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. And he hired a new defensive coordinator, Alex Grinch, to completely change the culture and perception of his defense.
For many reasons, it was a massive feat just to win a fifth-straight Big 12 Championship and make a third-straight College Football Playoff. One could easily make the argument this was Riley's best coaching job yet.
"It's been a great year. This team, I told them in there, it's been an absolute joy to coach," Riley said. "A lot of adversity this team's had to deal with, some on the outside, some that the outside doesn't know about, that they've — they've been a joy. They really have ... Had to fight through a lot just to get here, and it's kind of the disappointment — you balance right now the disappointment of not winning and accomplishing your ultimate goal here. On top of that, just not playing our best.
"Proud of these guys. It hurts right now, but it won't diminish all they've been able to accomplish. Just, I love this team. That's it."
Riley may have his most talented team yet across the board next year.
With five-star Spencer Rattler waiting in the wings alongside three five-star wide receivers and almost his entire offensive line returning, his offense should continue to hum. And on the defensive side of the ball, the Sooners will likely lose only three starters with Neville Gallimore and Parnell Motley graduating, and Kenneth Murray potentially declaring for the NFL, which is a high possibility.
As for his coaching staff, few changes are likely to be made this offseason. If outside linebackers coach Ruffin McNeill retires, which seems to be a likely outcome soon, it should make for an interesting hire on the defensive side of the ball.
Last year, when change was clearly needed on his coaching staff, Riley did just that. So far, he likes what he's seen, and it's taken Oklahoma one step closer to reaching a title, even if Saturday wasn't the result they were looking for.
"I think we've made some great improvements with the program," Riley said. "I'm excited about where we're heading defensively. I think we've just scratched the surface about how good we can get on that side."
Riley and the Sooners look primed to make another run in 2020, and they expect nothing less.
Their schedule will be no easy task, with nonconference games like at Army and Tennessee home, along with a brutal schedule in October having to face Baylor, Texas, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and TCU. But, as the Sooners have shown in the past, the Big 12 runs through Norman, and next year that will likely remain the same.
So, for now, Riley will continue to be optimistic as he always is.
Two years ago, after a 54-48 overtime loss to Georgia in the Rose Bowl, Riley said, "I think we'll set the stage for even bigger things here in the next few years."
One year ago, after a 45-34 loss to Alabama in the Orange Bowl, Riley sat at the podium and said, "We're going to hold that tall skinny (trophy) here in a couple years."
And now Saturday night, after the worst loss in his career, Riley yet again remained optimistic about his program's future.
"This program has championship DNA," he said. "We kind of find a way, and we'll be back."
