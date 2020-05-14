You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Lincoln Riley confirms Jadon Haselwood lower-body injury

  • Updated
Jadon Haselwood

Then-freshman wide receiver Jadon Haselwood runs off the field before the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Dec. 7, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley addressed the health status of sophomore wide receiver Jadon Haselwood on Thursday, calling his situation a lower-leg injury.

SoonerScoop first reported in April that Haselwood tore his ACL. In a Zoom conference, Riley called Haselwood's injury a "freak" non-football injury. 

In his freshman year with the Sooners, Haselwood caught for 272 yards and a touchdown, and became more and more of a reliable target for quarterback Jalen Hurts as the season went on.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

