OU football: Lincoln Riley confirms Jadon Haselwood lower-body injury

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley addressed the health status of sophomore wide receiver Jadon Haselwood on Thursday, calling his situation a lower-leg injury.
Lincoln Riley confirms WR Jadon Haselwood suffered a lower leg injury and will miss the start of the 2020 season. Said it was a "freak" non-football, non-workout injury.— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) May 14, 2020
SoonerScoop first reported in April that Haselwood tore his ACL. In a Zoom conference, Riley called Haselwood's injury a "freak" non-football injury.
In his freshman year with the Sooners, Haselwood caught for 272 yards and a touchdown, and became more and more of a reliable target for quarterback Jalen Hurts as the season went on.
