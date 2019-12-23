OU football: Lincoln Riley confirms Delarrin-Turner Yell will not play in Peach Bowl

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said in a press conference Monday that sophomore safety Delarrin Turner-Yell will not play in the Peach Bowl against No. 1 LSU.
SoonerScoop.com reported a week ago that Turner-Yell broke his collarbone in practice leading up to the match. The sophomore has been huge for the Sooners' secondary, racking up 74 tackles while being one of the team's most reliable defenders. Redshirt sophomore Justin Broiles is expected to take his spot.
Kickoff for the Peach Bowl will be at 3 p.m. CT on Dec. 28 in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
