OU football: Lincoln Riley confident in Sooners’ rushing attack, secondary ahead of matchup with Texas Tech

Heading into a matchup against his alma mater, head coach Lincoln Riley believes Texas Tech (2-3, 1-3 Big 12) is in a similar spot as the No. 24 Sooners (3-2, 2-2 Big 12).
“(We’re) going to play a team that’s got a lot of momentum,” Riley said of the Red Raiders. “Huge win the other night against West Virginia. (They) played very well, certainly looked like their most complete game of the year. ... You could tell (head coach Matt Wells) and his staff, his players, everybody’s starting to get settled in.
“We're excited to go play. We've got some momentum of our own, we have to keep building on it, but we like where we're headed as a football team.”
With Oklahoma needing to win every game moving forward to keep its chance to play for a sixth-straight Big 12 title alive, here’s what else Riley said in his Tuesday press conference:
Playing in Lubbock
Since 2005, the Sooners are 4-3 when playing the Red Raiders in Lubbock, Texas. Having played and coached for Texas Tech, Riley knows what makes Lubbock such a tough place to play at.
“When I was (at Texas Tech), anytime a Texas or an OU came to town it was a big deal. I would imagine that hasn’t changed. But, it’s a big deal for us to go to Lubbock. It’s a great opportunity. Road night games are as fun as it gets, and especially there. ... We’ve played against some really good players up there the last several years ... there’s been three starting NFL quarterbacks playing in those games. It’s a fun place to play.”
Comparing Marvin Mims to CeeDee Lamb
Freshman receiver Marvin Mims’ 132 receiving yards in Oklahoma’s 33-14 win over TCU (1-3 Big 12) were the most any Sooner has recorded in a single game this season. He also leads the team in both total receiving yards (328) and touchdown catches (six) on the year, becoming OU’s new top target after the Sooners lost CeeDee Lamb to the NFL Draft last offseason.
Riley sees some similarities to the now-Dallas Cowboy wideout in the Sooners’ young receiver.
“The comparison to me would be (that) one, they’re mentally ready to play at a young age, as far as handling all that comes along with playing football at a university like this. There’s just a lot to it. Marvin’s a guy that handles all of his business off the field. He’s very dependable at a young age. Kinda feels like he’s been here for a long time. And guys that give you that feeling, normally, are able to contribute early. That’s probably the biggest similarity.
“They're both tough, competitive kids. They both know that they belong. I mean, there's a lot of from the psyche standpoint, there's a lot of similarities.”
Improvements in Sooners’ run game
After not rushing for more than 130 yards in any of its first three games, Oklahoma rushed for 208 and 166 yards respectively in its last two games. Still just averaging 3.7 yards per rush attempt on the season, Riley believes the Sooners’ ground attack still has a long way to go.
“I think the execution in the run game, from the (offensive line) and running backs, was much cleaner (against TCU),” Riley said. “(We had) a couple of really dumb mistakes that made us just give away free yards basically. We’ve got to do better. I do think we’re closer. We've popped a few (big runs) in the last few games and we've still been so agonizingly close to popping more, which I think we're going to continue to have a chance to do. You see the progress each week. We’re getting more in sync. Our backs are trusting it more. Linemen are getting a great deal for working together. It's definitely heading the direction we want it to be.”
Growth in OU’s secondary
The Sooners’ secondary allowed 276 passing yards to TCU quarterback Max Duggan last Saturday, the lowest they’ve surrendered against a conference opponent all season. With matchups against some of the Big 12’s more pass-heavy teams still on Oklahoma’s schedule, Riley says the unit is starting to find its footing.
“They’ve done a lot of good things,” Riley said. “In the last couple weeks, (we’ve) eliminated a few of the just flat-out busts. ... And I think we've played a lot smarter, too. We want to play aggressive, but we've been able to not have several of the holding (and defensive pass interference) penalties throughout the game. I think we're getting better. We’ve been able to play more guys ... we’re not relying on (our) starters to play every single snap. It’s created competition, and I think it’s been a very healthy thing for us.
“We're doing a lot of good things in the secondary. And again, I like the competition and depth that we have in there right now.”
