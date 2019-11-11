OU football: Lincoln Riley compares CeeDee Lamb to Michael Crabtree

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley had kind words to say about junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on Monday.
Riley has been fortunate to coach a number of elite wide receivers in his young coaching career, such as Lamb, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Dede Westbrook.
But the player that Lamb reminds him most isn't a former Sooner, it's former Texas Tech wide receiver Michael Crabtree.
Crabtree played under Riley in Lubbock from 2007 to 2008, when he tallied 231 receptions, 3,127 yards and 41 touchdowns. Lamb's career stats don't quite compare to Crabtree's, but Riley sees similarities in their playing style.
"He's got some similarities to Crab," Riley said, "He's a little faster than Crab was, Crab was a little faster than he is, but they're both dynamic with the ball in the air and very dynamic with the ball in their hands after the catch."
Lamb has already played in more college games than Crabtree and he has reeled in 155 catches for 2,948 yards and 31 touchdowns. He's likely to catch Crabtree in his yardage stats, but it's doubtful that he'll keep up in the other two categories.
After the 2019 season, Lamb will be eligible for the NFL Draft, where he will likely be an early-round pick.
Lamb and No. 9 Oklahoma (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) will take on No. 12 Baylor (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in Waco, Texas.
