OU football: Lincoln Riley believes No. 14 Sooners have yet to reach full potential, stand ready for 'challenging' road matchup against West Virginia

Even after No. 14 Oklahoma’s dominant 41-13 victory over No. 21 Oklahoma State on Saturday, Lincoln Riley believes his team still has room to improve.
"(We had) too many errors,” the Oklahoma head coach said in a Zoom press conference Tuesday. “Still a whole lot that has to get better — and get better quickly — because everybody doesn’t stay the same here at the end. So, we’re going to have to do much better. Hopefully we can get that done this week; clean up a lot of things that we need to clean up and get ready to play a really good football team."
The Sooners (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) head to Morgantown for their final road game of the season Saturday to take on West Virginia (5-3, 4-3 Big 12). The Mountaineers currently have the Big 12’s best defense statistically, holding opponents to an average of 274 yards and 18 points per game.
Though Riley has yet to lose to West Virginia during his time as OU’s head coach, he recognizes the difficult matchup that lies ahead of the Sooners.
"It’s always tough going to Morgantown and trying to come out of there with the win,” Riley said. “We know that, obviously, from past experience. (I’m) excited for the week and with the momentum of our team."
Here’s what else Riley had to say in his Tuesday press conference:
The Mountaineers’ loaded defense
After the Cowboys surrendered a season-high amount of points to Oklahoma, the Sooners now find themselves against the best scoring defense in the Big 12 for the second week in a row. Riley isn’t making light of what the Mountaineer defense is capable of.
"Their (defensive line’s) very good,” Riley said. "Without a doubt one of the top D-lines we (will) play, no question about it. There’s some really talented players up there. There’s a lot of similarities to last week in that there’s not a ton of weaknesses.
"You don’t turn on the film and say, ‘Well, they’re really good at this and really bad at that.’ There’s not really anything they’re really bad at. … Every part of them is challenging."
Players missing games due to COVID-19 precautions
COVID-19 concerns at Oklahoma caused the Big 12 to consider postponing Bedlam nearly three days before the game kicked off, per a report from Stadium’s Brett McMurphy.
The game still managed to be played, but the Sooners were down a few key players, including H-back Austin Stogner and receiver Jadon Haselwood. Riley attributes his team’s want to play as a testament to its next-man-up mentality.
“It’s just ... how we’re wired,” Riley said. “If we feel like we can play and play safely, we’re going to play. … I think if (your team) can play and all of a sudden you pull it, I just don’t know that you’re really embracing what this place has always been about and what's made this program special for years.
"I’m not saying it won’t get to a point where it’s not safe for us to play a game — we have been close — but if we feel like we can play safely, then we’re going to play. We decided it was going to be like that from the beginning (of the season) and we’re going to run with it, no matter what. And we have done that.”
Keeping Trejan Bridges positive
OU received a significant boost when defensive end Ronnie Perkins and running back Rhamondre Stevenson returned to the team after facing suspension for failed drug tests.
Sophomore receiver Trejan Bridges — who was suspended alongside Perkins and Stevenson prior to the 2019 Peach Bowl — is still inactive for the Sooners due to the NCAA’s ruling. Riley said watching his teammates return and have such a big impact is bittersweet for Bridges.
"(Bridges) has been dragged through enough in my opinion,” Riley said. “It’s hard for any player (to be) out. … These guys love the game so much. A majority of the players here have a strong passion for playing, and when it’s taken away from them, it’s difficult.
"It would be a lot easier if I could walk (everyone) through what this entire process has looked like (but) Trejan’s got to hang in there. He’s going to be a really, really good football player. He’s had some tough breaks not go his way (and) he’s got to hang in there. And that’s absolutely our job to bring him along. We’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, we just have to hang on all the way through and get back on track."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.