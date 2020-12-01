OU football: Lincoln Riley announces Sooners will not hold senior day festivities due to COVID-19 precautions

Oklahoma will not hold senior day festivities Saturday against Baylor due to COVID-19 precautions, head coach Lincoln Riley announced in a Zoom press conference on Tuesday.
Lincoln Riley: #Sooners have canceled Senior Day festivities for this weekend's home finale against Baylor. It just didn't make sense to do it in this environment, Riley said.— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) December 1, 2020
The families of the Sooners’ senior players traditionally accompany them on the field before OU’s final home game each season for recognition. However, Riley said that after weeks of discussion with the team, they decided it was best to cancel the ceremony for this season.
"With all that’s going on right now, I just don’t know if we could do it the way that we want to do it," Riley said. "Here in the spring, hopefully if (the pandemic) has cleared up a little bit, we’ll be able to have a senior night with our guys and our staff… We are definitely in plans — whether it’s a spring game or another home game at some point in the future — to come back and honor these guys and their families. We’re definitely not sweeping it under the rug.
"We want it to happen but we want to happen where we can do it the right way."
Riley cited not being able to allow families on the field and not having a full capacity stadium as reasons to why Oklahoma will look for a different time to recognize its seniors. The Sooners have four seniors and 12 redshirt seniors on their roster.
Prior to this season, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to fall sport athletes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic — ultimately meaning all members of Oklahoma’s graduating class can return next season if desired.
Kickoff for Oklahoma’s final home game against Baylor is set for 7 p.m. CT on Dec. 5 in Norman.
