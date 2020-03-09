OU football: Lincoln Riley announces Robert Barnes, Jamal Morris to move from safety to linebacker in spring

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced in a press conference Monday that he wants to experiment with safeties Robert Barnes and sophomore Jamal Morris, announcing they will play linebacker in the spring.
Riley announces Jamal Morris and Robert Barnes are moving to linebacker this spring— Vic Reynolds (@vicareynolds) March 9, 2020
Barnes played in just four games in the 2019 season after suffering an injury in the 2018 Orange Bowl against Alabama. Morris played in one game in the 2019 season in OU's win over South Dakota.
OU's spring game will kick off at 5 p.m. CT on April 18.
