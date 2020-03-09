You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Lincoln Riley announces Robert Barnes, Jamal Morris to move from safety to linebacker in spring

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jamal Morris

Freshman safety Jamal Morris walks off the field after the game against South Dakota Sept. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced in a press conference Monday that he wants to experiment with safeties Robert Barnes and sophomore Jamal Morris, announcing they will play linebacker in the spring.

Barnes played in just four games in the 2019 season after suffering an injury in the 2018 Orange Bowl against Alabama. Morris played in one game in the 2019 season in OU's win over South Dakota.

OU's spring game will kick off at 5 p.m. CT on April 18.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments