OU football: Lincoln Riley announces 9 players test positive for COVID-19

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced in a Zoom conference Saturday that nine players tested positive for COVID-19 in the Sooners' latest round of tests. Players have just returned from time off from preseason practice.
The Sooners returned to campus for voluntary workouts on July 1, when 12 players tested positive for the virus. By the July 15, OU's third round of testing, there were no positive tests. The first positive test since then was on Aug. 8.
"The reality is our players are not going to be in this facility all the time," Riley said. "We don't have a bubble."
Riley said over 75 percent of the team stayed on campus after he paused preseason practice on Aug. 8.
