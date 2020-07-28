OU football: Lincoln Riley and Sooners agree to 6-year contract with 2-year extension, per report

Fourth-year head coach Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma have agreed to a six-year contract with a two-year extension, per reports from reporters at the Thursday OU Board of Regents meeting.
Lincoln Riley contract extended through 2025 season. “Additional outside income” raised by $1 million. Annual stay benefit and retirement contribution decreased a bit— Ryan Aber (@ryaber) July 28, 2020
We've reached Agenda Item 11, which includes all of the coach contracts.#Sooners coach Lincoln Riley's contract has been extended two years through Jan. 31, 2026.— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) July 28, 2020
Riley's contract, approved Thursday by the OU Board of Regents, will run through 2025. According to The Athletic's Feldman's report, the contract was finalized in February after Riley had turned down opportunities to interview for NFL coaching jobs.
By 2025, Riley's annual salary will reach $7.585 million. Riley will also receive a $500,000 bonus after the 2021 season and a $750,000 bonus after 2023 for staying with the program. Riley will make $8.050 million for the 2021 season.
Lincoln Riley's new contract 2020: $6.15 million2021: $8.05 million (includes $500,000 stay benefit on April 1, 2021.2022: $7.565 million2023: $8.275 million (includes $750,000 stay benefit on Jan. 31, 2024)2024: $7.585 million2025: $7.585 million#Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) July 28, 2020
The Regents' Thursday decision comes a month after OU coaches of all sports didn't receive pay raises in the annual June meetings for the first time in a decade.
In his three seasons as head coach, Riley has tallied a 36-6 record and a 10-4 record against ranked opponents.
