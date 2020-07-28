You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Lincoln Riley and Sooners agree to 6-year contract with 2-year extension, per report

Lincoln Riley

Coach Lincoln Riley walks off of the field after the game against TCU Nov. 23.

 Madi Foster/The Daily

Fourth-year head coach Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma have agreed to a six-year contract with a two-year extension, per reports from reporters at the Thursday OU Board of Regents meeting.

Riley's contract, approved Thursday by the OU Board of Regents, will run through 2025. According to The Athletic's Feldman's report, the contract was finalized in February after Riley had turned down opportunities to interview for NFL coaching jobs.

By 2025, Riley's annual salary will reach $7.585 million. Riley will also receive a $500,000 bonus after the 2021 season and a $750,000 bonus after 2023 for staying with the program. Riley will make $8.050 million for the 2021 season.

The Regents' Thursday decision comes a month after OU coaches of all sports didn't receive pay raises in the annual June meetings for the first time in a decade.

In his three seasons as head coach, Riley has tallied a 36-6 record and a 10-4 record against ranked opponents. 

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

