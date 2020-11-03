OU football: Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch applaud Sooners taking day off to vote in general election

Nov. 3 is a date the Sooners have been ready for.
In August, OU center Creed Humphrey announced the entire team registered to vote after going on their Unity Walk in protest of police brutality against minorities. In September, women’s basketball guard Ashlynn Dunbar led a march of her own around campus. Since June, student-athletes have taken to social media to voice their encouragement for being vocal during the nation’s turmoil.
But through it all, the main message was simple: the general election is important. Which is why on Tuesday, this mindset hasn’t changed as Sooners, for all sports, went out to the polls Tuesday on their day off to vote.
“Our guys want to be heard, and they've wanted to make a difference,” Riley said about his team in a Tuesday Zoom conference. “It certainly is important. Regardless of the results of this thing, just the fact that we've been as active as we've been, our guys have done it with such class. Our guys have helped educate other people. If you were to take a poll, how many players on our football team voted in the last presidential election versus this one, it's probably gonna look a lot different.”
Humphrey, men's gymnastics head coach Mark Williams and defensive back Chanse Sylvie, who started a coalition for improving the criminal justice system back in June, took to Twitter Tuesday to encourage going to the polls, as well as many others as well.
✅ #Vote2020 #OmegaPsiPhi pic.twitter.com/OtCnUqhZCM— Chanse Sylvie (@ChanseSylvie) November 3, 2020
Me cancelling practice is about as rare as the Cubs winning the World Series (sob), but that's just how important voting is. Get out and #Vote today! Make your voice heard. https://t.co/3s5QylhxmT #Vote2020 pic.twitter.com/v9rvLx4QpH— Mark Williams (@wellsgymn) November 3, 2020
Many people have given their lives to give us this opportunity, go out and vote! #Boomer pic.twitter.com/JdFSNUQMR7— Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) November 3, 2020
“It’s a unique preparation week for us, practicing on a Monday and taking off Tuesday, that's obviously not your norm," Grinch said Tuesday. "But that's also the year we've been in. So somehow, you know, taking a Tuesday off from practice and meetings. Doesn't seem as crazy. Somehow taking a Tuesday off from practice and meetings doesn't seem as crazy maybe as it would have 12 months ago.
“It's one thing to talk about it, it's another thing to do something about it,” Grinch said. “Whether it's a small thing or a big thing, and it's something that we're all blessed with the opportunity to do so.”
