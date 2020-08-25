You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Lincoln Riley addresses latest COVID-19 test results, 'We're definitely under 10 active cases'

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Coach Lincoln Riley

Coach Lincoln Riley before the Big 12 Championship game Dec. 7, 2019,  in Arlington, Texas.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley addressed the latest COVID-19 tests results that were released Monday, telling reporters in a Tuesday Zoom conference "We're definitely under 10 active cases."

Per the Sooners' Monday announcement, 166 football players were tested from Aug. 17-20, with six tests coming back positive. The Sooners announced 17 active cases in that testing time frame, but Riley said "eight or nine" of those 17 players returned from quarantine since then.

From Monday's results, there have been 17 total recoveries on the team. 

Riley also mentioned in the media conference an instance where almost an entire position group tested positive. Riley wouldn't say which unit it was, but said that all but one player in a position group had to quarantine.

"I'm not gonna say what position, we had a day last week (where) we're getting ready to do a scrimmage, had a (COVID-19) test which then come back and we lose all but one person on position group," Riley said. "I mean, a major position group on the field. And we have to practice that day with a position where we have multiple players on the field at one time. And we have one player, and we found out that night, and then we're going to practice the next morning.

"For us, it's been a call to every player on our roster that you've got to be willing to do whatever is called. It's on us to have a plan."

The Sooners started fall camp on July 31 after returning to campus for the first time in months for voluntary workouts July 1, and are set to kick off their season against Missouri State Sept. 12

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments