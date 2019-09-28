OU football: Lincoln Riley addresses Kennedy Brooks' injury, responsible Texas Tech player apologizes

No. 6 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) head coach Lincoln Riley said redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks was only taken out of Saturday's 55-16 win over Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) for precautionary reasons. Brooks left the game after taking a hit to his right knee from Red Raider defensive lineman Eli Howard.
"(Brooks) is good. He's good. He did well, and we're lucky because it was a bad, bad play," Riley said. "(Keeping Brooks out) was precautionary. He was still able to play."
Talk about a cheap shot on this INT return. Going for the knee when the returner was out of bounds. Gross pic.twitter.com/whIAYQjJ8q— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 28, 2019
After the game, Howard tweeted an apology to Texas Tech coach Matt Wells, Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt and Brooks. He said the block was illegal, but not intentional.
My deepest apologizes to @TTUCoachWells @kirbyhocutt for my illegal hit. It is a terrible look for TTU. Also, sorry to @kennedyBrooks26 I hope there is no serious harm done. pic.twitter.com/oL8pftsldh— Eli Howard V (@EliHoward5) September 28, 2019
It appears Brooks will not miss time due to the play, as he was able to walk off the field on his own strength, and Riley didn't seem concerned about the injury. However, no formal announcement has been made regarding his status.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.