OU football: Lincoln Riley addresses Kennedy Brooks' injury, responsible Texas Tech player apologizes

Kennedy Brooks

Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks runs with the ball during the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

No. 6 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) head coach Lincoln Riley said redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks was only taken out of Saturday's 55-16 win over Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) for precautionary reasons. Brooks left the game after taking a hit to his right knee from Red Raider defensive lineman Eli Howard.

"(Brooks) is good. He's good. He did well, and we're lucky because it was a bad, bad play," Riley said. "(Keeping Brooks out) was precautionary. He was still able to play."

After the game, Howard tweeted an apology to Texas Tech coach Matt Wells, Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt and Brooks. He said the block was illegal, but not intentional.

It appears Brooks will not miss time due to the play, as he was able to walk off the field on his own strength, and Riley didn't seem concerned about the injury. However, no formal announcement has been made regarding his status. 

