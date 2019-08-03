OU football: Lincoln Riley addresses Kennedy Brooks accuser Mallory Jech's Twitter thread, university response

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley addressed OU student Mallory Jech's Twitter thread alleging redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks committed "mental and physical abuse."
“(Title IX) is the people who handle that, and we have to have respect for the process and how it goes on,” Riley said after day one of fall practices. “I would say that it’s a topic that we’re extremely sensitive to. We have around-the-year education with our guys on that, and it’s something that we take extremely serious. So serious, in fact, that when there is an inquiry or process ongoing, we’re proactive enough to remove our guys from the team before the decision’s even been made. We take it as serious as we possibly can.”
Earlier on Saturday, the university released a statement addressing Jech’s Twitter thread and the Title IX process, stating the "University policy is to conduct investigations involving student athletes independent of OU Athletics. At no time does the Office of Institutional Equity engage the athletics department in the evaluation of evidence during or following an investigation."
Riley said in July at Big 12 Media Days after Brooks had been reinstated to the team that he was “not involved at all (or) updated at all” throughout the Title IX process.
“(OU football is) not an investigative body. That’s been extremely clear to us,” Riley said Saturday. “We’ll let the investigators handle it and they’ll tell us what the decision is, and we’ll take it from there.”
On July 9, Brooks was cleared of a Title IX investigation after having missed much of summer workouts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.