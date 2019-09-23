You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Lincoln Riley addresses Calum Sutherland arrest

  • Updated
Calum Sutherland

Redshirt sophomore Calum Sutherland kicks a field goal during the spring game April 12.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Head coach Lincoln Riley addressed the arrest of redshirt sophomore kicker Calum Sutherland on the charge of public intoxication Saturday in a conference call Monday morning.

"I'm disappointed by it," Riley said. "There will be consequences. I'm never one to air out dirty laundry in front of everybody, so I'm not going to go into what that is going to be. But it'll be handled in an appropriate matter."

When asked if Sutherland will play on Saturday, Riley responded with, "I'm not going to get into that."

Sutherland has started all three games for the Sooners as their extra point and field goal kicker. He's 23-for-23 on PATs and 2-of-4 on field goals this season. 

Oklahoma is set to take on Texas Tech Saturday at 11 a.m. in Norman. 

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

