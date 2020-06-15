OU football: Limited amount of season tickets available on June 17

The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced Monday that a limited number of Oklahoma football season ticket plans will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17.
The plans will be available via the OU Athletics Ticket Office and vary in price.
OU's first ticket package, the Donor Plan, includes a Sooner Club membership, tickets to the Big 12 championship game, tickets to the Sooners' post season bowl game, the "best available seats," and the ability to request road tickets early. The Donor Plan is priced at $500, plus an annual seat contribution.
A Traditional Plan — OU's second ticket package — will also cost fans $500 for a standard season ticket package, early requests for road tickets, tickets to the Big 12 championship game and the Sooners' bowl appearance.
The final ticket package, the Sooner Express Pass, will allow fans to watch games from seat locations that vary by game. Sooner Express Pass holders will have their tickets delivered to them by the Thursday of each game week, and will have the option to request that their seating is next to another Sooner Express Pass holder. Requests will be limited to availability.
Refund options will be available to fans if the number of Sooners' home games is reduced. OU has not announced if its stadium capacity will be reduced due to coronavirus concerns.
Oklahoma is still scheduled to start its season on Sept. 5 against Missouri State in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.