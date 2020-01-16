OU football: Levi Draper entering NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Levi Draper has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per 247Sports.
Former 4-star recruit Levi Draper, a linebacker at #Oklahoma, is entering the transfer portal. He’ll have two seasons of eligibility at his next stop. pic.twitter.com/58D0DyNBr7— Keith Niebuhr (@Keith247Sports) January 16, 2020
Draper has participated in 28 games in his two years with the Sooners, primarily playing on special teams. He recorded three tackles over the course of those games, all of which were in 2019.
He was a former four-star recruit and was the second-ranked player in the state of Oklahoma coming out of the class of 2017. He made 143 tackles and four sacks in his senior year at Collinsville High School.
This is the second Sooner linebacker to enter the portal in the last two days, as Ryan Jones reportedly entered it on Wednesday. Along with the two linebackers, wide receiver Mykel Jones, safety Ty DeArman, defensive linemen Coby Tillman and Troy James will all be transferring.
