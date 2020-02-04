OU football: Levi Draper announces transfer to Arkansas

Former Oklahoma linebacker Levi Draper will transfer to Arkansas, he announced on Twitter Tuesday evening.
I am officially an Arkansas Razorback 🐗 #WPS @CoachSamPittman @CoachRhoades44 @Coach_Odom pic.twitter.com/LM11Z4sEKK— Levi Draper (@ladraper_6) February 4, 2020
The sophomore reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 16. Draper has participated in 28 games in his two years with the Sooners, primarily playing on special teams. He recorded three tackles over the course of those games, all of which were in 2019.
A four-star recruit in the class of 2017, Draper recorded 143 total tackles and four sacks in his senior year at Collinsville High School. He was the second-ranked player in the state of Oklahoma in the class of 2017.
