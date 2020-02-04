You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Levi Draper announces transfer to Arkansas

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Levi Draper

Sophomore linebacker Levi Draper walks into the stadium during the Walk of Champions Sept. 1, 2019.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Former Oklahoma linebacker Levi Draper will transfer to Arkansas, he announced on Twitter Tuesday evening. 

The sophomore reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 16. Draper has participated in 28 games in his two years with the Sooners, primarily playing on special teams. He recorded three tackles over the course of those games, all of which were in 2019.

A four-star recruit in the class of 2017, Draper recorded 143 total tackles and four sacks in his senior year at Collinsville High School. He was the second-ranked player in the state of Oklahoma in the class of 2017.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Vic Reynolds is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's sports editor. Previously he served as a sports reporter covering OU's football, softball and wrestling teams.

Load comments