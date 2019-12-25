OU football: Lee Morris' path from walk-on to trusted wide receiver fueled by following in father's footsteps

Redshirt senior wide receiver Lee Morris doesn’t have the stats of CeeDee Lamb or Jalen Hurts to back up the fact that he’s one of Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley’s most reliable players.
The former walk-on’s contribution to the team shows up sparingly throughout his career, whether it’s playing on special teams, making big catches or simply just blocking. He’s caught passes from Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Hurts, while also playing countless snaps on special teams, and he even has a blocked punt under his belt.
But what stands out the most in Lee’s career is his patience and ability to strike at any moment. Whether it’s from game to game, or almost an entire season in between catches, Lee is always ready to help the team in any way he can.
“I never saw myself anywhere besides here,” Lee said in November. “And that was ever since I was a kid. I was willing to come here, whether I had a scholarship or not, and just work my way up to the position I’m in right now.”
In his redshirt sophomore season, Lee was thrown to twice — both completed for touchdowns and one being a critical score against Ohio State in Columbus. Morris didn’t see another pass until the Sooners’ season opener the next year, 13 games later, against FAU with a 65-yard touchdown catch. One of Riley’s best receiving threats seemingly appeared, then disappeared for an entire season. The 2018 season became Morris’ breakout season, and it put the then-redshirt junior on the map, as he garnered a scholarship from Riley that year.
The nickname “Silent Assassin,” a name Hurts said was Lee’s nickname, seems fitting for the wide receiver in his final season. Those who know him best don’t see the talk on the field, only the play.
Lee’s journey to OU involved more waiting at the high school level as well. He had only one season on varsity, his senior year, at Allen High School to make a name for himself to other schools. Instead of taking a scholarship to another interested college, Lee decided to walk on at OU, a route his father, Lee Morris Jr., took back in 1982. Morris Jr. eventually got a scholarship after playing on the scout team for his first two seasons, and he was a part of the 1985 National Championship team.
“He’s heard his dad tell the story of him walking on, and what it took for him to earn a scholarship,” said Liz Morris, Lee’s mother. “He’s heard that for years as a child around the dinner table, so it’s not new. I guess it was pretty ingrained in him, and he knew the opportunity would exist if he just kept working for it.”
Lee’s career at OU is eerily similar to his father’s, but one thing is missing from Lee’s accolades: a national championship. On Dec. 28 in Atlanta, Lee will make his fourth College Football Playoff appearance, this time in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium just 5 miles away from Piedmont Hospital, where he was born before his family moved to Texas two years later.
As his college career gets closer to its conclusion, it’ll be Lee’s final chance to get to the national championship game, something Lee’s family — especially his father — insisted was possible for him.
“He was my idol growing up,” Lee said when asked about his father’s career, “watching all of his highlight tapes on VCR and things like that ... Obviously, seeing that he did a lot of great things here and won a national championship, I wanted to follow in his footsteps.”
***
Going into Lee’s high school junior year, Allen High School head coach and then-offensive coordinator Jeff Fleener wanted to move him from wide receiver to H-back.
After Lee spent his first two years on JV, Fleener figured if he wanted to play on varsity, wide receiver wouldn’t be the way to go, with the position stacked with experienced seniors. But Lee was determined to be a wide receiver, just like his dad. Fleener, who didn’t want to waste Lee’s talent and strength, had another idea: play a third year on JV.
“We talked to him about possibly playing another position, and he felt determined that’s what he wanted to do: play at receiver,” said Fleener, now the head coach of Mesquite High School in Texas. “And so we said, ‘OK, well here’s what we’re going to do: We don’t want you to just stand on the sideline.’”
In his junior season, Lee played for the JV team, a move Fleener said is unheard of in high school. Most athletic kids in their junior year are getting started — or are already on — their varsity squads.
Lee didn’t bat an eye. He used it as motivation, and he was able to experiment and try out new positions while also playing on special teams. It also gave him more time to prepare for a monster senior season.
“That’s where we would sit back and go — certainly at least for me — ‘You’re a much better teammate than I would be,’” Liz said. “He was never discouraged. For us, his parents watching it, it would cause a little bit of frustration, but he never wanted to quit. He never raised an eyebrow or any issue with coaches or anyone. He just kept working and knew his opportunity would come, and it did.”
Lee was always a hard worker throughout his younger years — Liz still remembers Lee and his dad training at Allen when he was in middle school — but Fleener really saw Lee turn it up a notch after his decision to stay on JV. It began his transformative offseason of training and development as well. So much so, that he broke training equipment.
Every morning before school, he’d get the key from Fleener to to take out the jugs machine, a machine used for receivers to catch passes. In the afternoon, he’d practice with the team and spend additional time in the weight room. After everything was done for the day, he’d run for routes, usually asking then-Allen quarterback Kyler Murray to throw to him.
As a result of doing this every single day, he’d break the jugs machine — multiple times.
“People think it’s a joke when we always tell the story about Lee basically going through — and us having to get — new wheels for the jugs machine because he wore them out,” Fleener said. “That actually happened, because every morning and every day after practice, in season, out of season, any time he could, he was up there and had the jugs machine going and was catching balls and catching balls and catching balls.”
In the 2014 season, his senior year, Lee was Murray’s go-to receiver on their way to a state championship. Lee caught for 694 yards and 11 touchdowns on 34 receptions. Fleener’s fondest memory of Lee was Allen’s semifinal game against Skyline at SMU’s stadium, where Lee caught three touchdown passes and tallied 187 receiving yards to propel the Eagles to an 18-point win after coming back from being down 18 points themselves.
Lee was Allen’s starting receiver, but he was also lined up all over the field because of his size and speed, along with him being 6-foot-2. In the broadcast of the Skyline game, an announcer said, "Right now, Lee Morris is the X-factor, because he's too big for a defensive back, and he's a little bit too fast for a linebacker." Fleener was able to take advantage of certain size matchups throughout the entire season.
But what stands out the most to Fleener is the fact that Lee never turned away from playing on special teams, just like he did on the JV squad. Even as the team’s leading receiver, Lee played every snap on special teams, just like he does today.
“That’s probably the most fun for me, watching Oklahoma games now, is realizing that he’s still on, to this day, on every special teams,” Fleener said. “He’s blocked punts, he’s on kickoffs, he’s on the kickoff return, you just always see him all over the field. Anybody that’s a football coach can tell you that, if you’ve got guys that’ll give you everything on every single special teams, and they’re also starters, that’s a big deal.”
***
Not going to Oklahoma wasn’t an option.
Lee had scholarship offers from schools such as SMU, but Oklahoma was where his heart was ever since he was a kid, even though he grew up in a state with Texas, Texas A&M, TCU and nine other FBS schools around him. Lee’s father would tell him of the opportunities he had under former OU coach Barry Switzer, and he took Lee to the games even when he was a little kid.
“That’s all he ever knew,” Liz said. “Remember, we’re in Texas, where everyone is a big Longhorn fan. So, he stayed committed to his team and heard his dad tell the stories.
“Even though he wasn’t getting all the looks at high school, he knew, ‘Well, Dad did it. I can do it, too.’”
He arrived in Norman in the summer of 2015, where he’d meet his Headington Hall roommate Reece Clark, a former walk-on quarterback at OU who graduated in 2019. After their freshman year, they moved out of Headington and lived together again, forming a friendship that is still strong today.
Clark watched as Lee worked his way up from just special teams to earning a scholarship in 2018 as an effective wide receiver. Though his progression took some time, Lee’s demeanor never varied. Lee scored touchdowns in the first two games — UTEP and Ohio State — from just two receptions, and he didn’t see another pass until 13 games later.
“That’s the great thing about Lee: Through the highs and the lows, Lee’s going to stay the same,” Clark said. “Obviously, during the lows, inside you’re frustrated because you know what you can do. But Lee’s never a guy to complain. Lee’s never a guy to show it through body language. He shows up and gives it his best every day. If the ball comes his way, he’s going to make a play.”
Lee’s come-up has been well documented. In the Sooners’ 2018 season opener, Lee blocked a punt that ended in a touchdown by linebacker Curtis Bolton III, and Lee caught a 65-yard pass from transfer quarterback Kyler Murray.
When asked if Lee will get a scholarship, Riley responded: "I'm going to have to ... Not ‘have to,’ I'm going to get it to him at some point."
He earned a scholarship from Riley days later. The game was the start of something big, and his parents could feel it. They were sitting in the north end zone for Lee’s blocked punt and his touchdown, and Lee himself broke the news of his new scholarship to his mom over the phone.
“‘Are you sitting down?’” Morris Jr. recalls Lee saying. “The Lord was willing and behind him. I tell him that good things happen to those who believe. He believed in himself, and all I’ve ever wanted for Lee was an opportunity.”
Lee and Murray had already had chemistry from winning a state title together, and it played a big role in Lee’s best season to date. As a redshirt junior, Lee racked up 457 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He had three games with at least two touchdowns, and he never caught more than four passes in a game. Texas Tech was the only game where Lee was thrown to four times, and it resulted in 101 yards and two touchdowns.
Seven of his 21 receptions that season went for at least 27 yards — four being for at least 40 yards. With tight ends such as Mark Andrews and Grant Calcaterra playing in front of him, Lee had to make the most of his opportunities when they came.
“He doesn’t get the ball thrown his way as much as CeeDee or Mark Andrews did. He’s got to take care of his catches, take care of his opportunities whenever he gets them,” Clark said. “It’s obviously shown that he builds that trust with a guy like Jalen or Kyler or Baker or whoever. He’s going to go up and get it and come down with it, too. As a quarterback, you can trust a guy like that to come down with it. If it’s a little bit of a bad pass or a little bit off, or if you have to fit it in a tight window, he’s going to come down with it.”
But despite his offensive accolades that year, one thing didn’t change for Lee, and those close to him say it’s one of his best attributes overlooked still to this day: his blocking. Lee may not be catching passes as much as other receivers, but he has lined up on almost every offensive play this season, because Riley knows he’s a body that can protect whoever has the ball.
“Lee always blocks his ass off,” Clark said. “If Lee doesn’t have the ball in his hands, he’s blocking for the guy who has the ball in his hands. He always puts the effort in, regardless if he doesn’t have the ball or if he does.”
“We’ve got clips of him from high school where he was blocking people, and he would just destroy kids,” Fleener said. “I mean, just walk onto a guy, drive him 10, 15 yards down the field and put them on their back. He’s just a guy that’s going to constantly do anything he’s asked to do and never complain about it.”
Ahead of Lee’s senior night in November, Riley reminisced on what Lee has done in his five-year career with the Sooners. For Riley’s entire career at OU, Lee has been there. He’s never complained about waiting for his opportunity, and now he’s about to make his fourth College Football Playoff appearance.
In his slow but resilient climb to being one of Riley’s most trusted receivers, Lee made a lasting impression of what it means to be a team player at Oklahoma.
“He’s never on a bad list,” Riley said. “In five years, I can probably count on one hand the number of practices he’s missed. He’s tough, works every day, doesn’t say a word. He’s just kind of consistently gotten better and better, and has become an extremely valuable player for us. He’s without a doubt one of the most valuable players on this team for all the different things he does, and then the way he carries himself and goes about his business.”
***
It’s all coming full circle for Morris Jr.
Like the Sooners this year, Morris Jr.’s 1985 team suffered an early loss that made a national championship run seem improbable. In Week 4 of the season, OU suffered a loss at home to Miami after then-quarterback Troy Aikman broke his leg, missing the remainder of the season.
“At that time, I just thought us losing to Miami, we had no shot at all,” Morris Jr. said.
At the same time, he can’t help but see how similar of a situation the 2019 Sooners are in compared to the 1985 team. Both teams, along with having to win out, needed additional help. Going into the Orange Bowl against Penn State, the 1985 Sooners needed Miami to lose to Tennessee in the Sugar Bowl, which is exactly what happened. This season, the Sooners’ list of needs was a little longer: They needed losses from Georgia, Oregon, Utah, Penn State and Alabama in the span of just seven weeks in order to make the College Football Playoff.
That’s exactly what happened. The season went from a crippling 48-41 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats back on Oct. 2, to another shot at a national title. Through all of the adversity, Morris Jr. is hopeful for the same outcome.
“The similarities are definitely there,” Morris Jr. said with a laugh.
Lee, like his seasons before his breakout 2018, is once again finding his touches of the football spread out. His lone touchdown catch comes from a 46-yard pass from Hurts against West Virginia back in October, and he’s had 13 catches in the six games since. But seven of those came in OU’s largest comeback in school history, at then-No. 13 Baylor.
The redshirt senior posted 86 yards in Waco, while coming down with the ball in critical moments during the Sooners’ second-half comeback. The seven receptions is a career high. For the rest of the season, Lee has seemed invisible, but his presence is felt in every game. Each of Lee’s 18 receptions this season have resulted in first downs.
Lee’s ability to hold onto the ball after taking a hit is another aspect of his game that stands out to not just Riley, but future generations of receivers as well.
“It’s a great example,” Riley said when asked about his hands. “It’s expected here, but it’s also a great example, and it earns trust. That’s why we trust him so much, because he does have that toughness, and he is that dependable.”
Touches from Morris Jr. were also spread out. He had three touchdown catches from 1985 to 1986 on an offense that didn’t throw nearly as much as Riley’s air raid offense. But Morris Jr. did exactly what Lee does today: be ready to make a play, whether it’s with the ball in his hands or not. He also played on special teams, and he earned a scholarship around three years into his career.
With their careers just over 30 years separated, the same work ethic has made a ripple effect for Oklahoma. Through hard work and making the most of their opportunities, Lee and his dad have found success.
And the trust Lee has built with OU could be a catalyst in big games, especially in the upcoming Peach Bowl against No. 1 LSU. His touches can sometimes be scarce, but Lee can also strike at any moment.
“The way he’s come in and worked,” Riley said, “it’s not surprising what he’s been able to accomplish.”
