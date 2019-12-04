You are the owner of this article.
OU football: LaRon Stokes named Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year

Laron Stokes

Junior defensive lineman Laron Stokes attemps to swat the ball against Iowa State Nov. 9.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Junior defensive lineman LaRon Stokes was named Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday.

He tallied 13 total tackles, 4.5 for loss and 0.5 sacks in the season. The Tulsa native was ranked the No. 3 junior college prospect in the nation by 247Sports.

Stokes and the No. 6 Sooners (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) will take on No. 7 Baylor (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) in the Big 12 Championship Game at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. 

