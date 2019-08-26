You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Lane Johnson to be featured in ESPN magazine's 'Body Issue'

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lane Johnson with the Philadelphia Eagles

Photo source: Philly.com

Former Oklahoma All-American left tackle Lane Johnson will grace the 11th edition of ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue along with the four other starting offensive linemen for the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Johnson won two Big 12 Championships with the Sooners before leaving for the NFL. He was drafted No. 4 overall by the Eagles in 2013. He has since made two Pro Bowls and anchored Philadelphia’s offensive line to a championship in Super Bowl LII.

This will be ESPN’s last in-print magazine after 21 years of publication. The magazine will continue in an online format.

You can see Lane Johnson’s modeling prowess Sept. 6, when the magazine hits shelves.

If you’re more interested in Johnson’s football prowess, the Eagles kick off their season against Washington on Sept. 8, airing on Fox.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments