OU football: Lane Johnson out for remainder of 2020 season with ankle injury

Former Sooner and current Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson announced he will miss the rest of the 2020 NFL season due to an ankle injury.
Lane Johnson says his season is over with ankle injury“It’s been difficult to play at a high level. The anxiety” pic.twitter.com/vtcUpmpicg— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 27, 2020
Johnson previously suffered an ankle injury that snowballed into a stress fracture. The expected time for return is four to five months after Johnson undergoes surgery. Johnson had already missed three games due to injury this season and missed four games in 2019.
Johnson played on OU’s offensive line from 2011 to 2012 before Philadelphia selected him No. 4 overall in the 2013 NFL Draft. Johnson and the Eagles agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension in November 2019, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL at the time.
