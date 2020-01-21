You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Lane Johnson named to 2020 NFL Pro Bowl

Lane Johnson with the Sooners

Oklahoma's Blake Bell (10) celebrates his touchdown run against Iowa with Lane Johnson (69) during the second quarter of the Insight Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2011, in Tempe, Arizona.

 Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press

Former Sooner and current Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson was named to the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl on Tuesday.

Johnson is regarded by many as the best offensive tackle in the NFL. The converted quarterback signed a 4-year, $72 million deal with Philadelphia in November, making him the highest paid offensive lineman on a per-year basis in league history.

This is Johnson's third consecutive year to receive a Pro Bowl nomination, as he replaces Green Bay's David Bakhtiari, who elected not to participate in the contest. 

The 2020 Pro Bowl will be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Jan. 26 and will be televised on ESPN.

