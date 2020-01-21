OU football: Lane Johnson named to 2020 NFL Pro Bowl

Former Sooner and current Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson was named to the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl on Tuesday.
Congratulations to @LaneJohnson65, named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/qgCkJ6zPkJ— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 21, 2020
Johnson is regarded by many as the best offensive tackle in the NFL. The converted quarterback signed a 4-year, $72 million deal with Philadelphia in November, making him the highest paid offensive lineman on a per-year basis in league history.
This is Johnson's third consecutive year to receive a Pro Bowl nomination, as he replaces Green Bay's David Bakhtiari, who elected not to participate in the contest.
The 2020 Pro Bowl will be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Jan. 26 and will be televised on ESPN.
