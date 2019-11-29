OU football: Lane Johnson, Eagles agree to record breaking contract

Former Oklahoma offensive tackle Lane Johnson got a much deserved pay raise on Friday, agreeing to a 4-year $72 million contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Congrats on the new deal, @LaneJohnson65, the largest contract for an offensive lineman in @NFL history!#PaveTheLane #OLU #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/5Xh3e02Yj7— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 29, 2019
Johnson's new deal is the largest contract for an offensive lineman on a per year and guarantee basis in NFL history.
Following his time on OU's offensive line from 2011-2012, Johnson was selected No. 4 overall by the Eagles in the 2013 NFL Draft. Now in his seventh season as a pro, Johnson was a huge part of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win in 2018 and is regarded by many as the best offensive tackle in the NFL.
With his team narrowly trailing the Dallas Cowboys for first place in the NFC East, Johnson will look to aid the Eagles in their playoff push as they take on the Miami Dolphins at 12 p.m. CT Sunday on FOX.
