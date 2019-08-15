OU football: Landry Jones signs XFL contract

Former Oklahoma quarterback Landry Jones signed a contract on Thursday to play in the XFL, per reports.
Former #OU and Steelers QB Landry Jones has signed with the XFL. The XFL will sign seven other QBs before its inaugural player draft in October and each team’s Head Coach will select their quarterback just prior to the draft.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 15, 2019
Jones, 30, was drafted by the Pittsburg Steelers in 2013 and was on the Jacksonville Jaguars roster in 2018. He was released in 2019 and joined the Oakland Raiders' practice squad. Jones racked up 1,321 passing yards and 8 touchdown in the NFL.
Jones was invited to try out for the Dallas XFL team — where legendary Sooner head coach Bob Stoops is at the helm as head coach and general manager — in June.
In his time with the Sooners, from 2008-12, Jones tallied 16,646 passing yards and 126 touchdowns. In the 2019 Sun Bowl, Jones threw for 418 yards and 3 touchdowns in OU's 31-27 win over Stanford.
According to the XFL website, the official draft will take place in October of this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.