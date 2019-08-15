You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Landry Jones signs XFL contract

  • Updated
Former Oklahoma quarterback Landry Jones signed a contract on Thursday to play in the XFL, per reports.

Jones, 30, was drafted by the Pittsburg Steelers in 2013 and was on the Jacksonville Jaguars roster in 2018. He was released in 2019 and joined the Oakland Raiders' practice squad. Jones racked up 1,321 passing yards and 8 touchdown in the NFL.

Jones was invited to try out for the Dallas XFL team — where legendary Sooner head coach Bob Stoops is at the helm as head coach and general manager — in June.

In his time with the Sooners, from 2008-12, Jones tallied 16,646 passing yards and 126 touchdowns. In the 2019 Sun Bowl, Jones threw for 418 yards and 3 touchdowns in OU's 31-27 win over Stanford.

According to the XFL website, the official draft will take place in October of this year.

