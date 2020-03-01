You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Landry Jones injures knee in Dallas Renegades XFL game

Landry Jones

Former OU quarterback Landry Jones at the XFL Dallas Renegades' home opener in Arlington, Texas, on Feb. 9.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Landry Jones suffered a knee injury in the Dallas Renegades' game against the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday.

No timetable has been set on Jones' injury, but he is on the sideline with crutches and did not return for the rest of the game. Jones' left knee was injured in the weeks prior to the season, and he missed Dallas' first game of the season.

The Renegades lost the game, 27-20.

Jones played for Oklahoma from 2009 to 2012 and threw for 16,646 yards and 123 touchdowns, both of which are school records. 

