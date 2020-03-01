OU football: Landry Jones injures knee in Dallas Renegades XFL game

Former Oklahoma quarterback Landry Jones suffered a knee injury in the Dallas Renegades' game against the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday.
QB Landry Jones has left the Houston Showdown game with a Knee Injury 😞Clearly was in pain the whole time #XFL #DallasRenegades #HoustonRoughnecks pic.twitter.com/pjwoVDKAZJ— Pickswise (@Pickswise) March 1, 2020
No timetable has been set on Jones' injury, but he is on the sideline with crutches and did not return for the rest of the game. Jones' left knee was injured in the weeks prior to the season, and he missed Dallas' first game of the season.
The Renegades lost the game, 27-20.
Ice is already on the injured knee. Landry Jones pic.twitter.com/wCwKLGrCs1— Pickswise (@Pickswise) March 1, 2020
Blurry photo, but here’s a look at Dallas Renegades QB Landry Jones leaving Globe Life Park on crutches. He also had a huge wrap around his left knee, the same one he injured at the start of training camp. pic.twitter.com/cy317Pmgpc— Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) March 2, 2020
Jones played for Oklahoma from 2009 to 2012 and threw for 16,646 yards and 123 touchdowns, both of which are school records.
