OU football: Landry Jones assigned to Bob Stoops’ XFL Dallas Renegades

  • Updated
Landry Jones with the Sooners

FILE: Oklahoma quarterback Landry Jones (12) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Oct. 29, 2011, in Manhattan, Kan. 

 Orlin Wagner, Associated Press

Prior to the start of the 2019 XFL Draft on Tuesday morning, eight quarterbacks were assigned to their new teams. Among this group of signal callers was former Sooner and Pittsburgh Steeler Landry Jones, who was reunited with legendary former OU coach Bob Stoops on the Dallas Renegades.

Jones spent 2013-2017 as Ben Roethlisberger’s backup in Pittsburgh, where he threw for 1,310 yards and 8 touchdowns in 19 games.

The OU product had a stellar career in Norman under the tutelage of Stoops, posting 16,646 passing yards and 123 touchdown passes from 2009-2012. The duo combined for 40 wins in that span.

The bond between the two is a familiarity that most other XFL quarterbacks and coaches will not have, and should give the team a leg up on their opponents at the start of the season.

The XFL Draft will begin at 10 a.m. on ET on Tuesday, Oct. 15 and will run through Wednesday, Oct. 16.

