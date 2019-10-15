OU football: Landry Jones assigned to Bob Stoops’ XFL Dallas Renegades

Prior to the start of the 2019 XFL Draft on Tuesday morning, eight quarterbacks were assigned to their new teams. Among this group of signal callers was former Sooner and Pittsburgh Steeler Landry Jones, who was reunited with legendary former OU coach Bob Stoops on the Dallas Renegades.
16,646 yards.— Dallas Renegades (@XFLRenegades) October 15, 2019
123 touchdowns.
A whole bunch of winning.
The first go-round went pretty well for @CoachBobStoops and @LandryJones12 — let's do it again. #RaisingHell #XFLDraft #RenegadesDraft pic.twitter.com/sb4aMZSgHs
Jones spent 2013-2017 as Ben Roethlisberger’s backup in Pittsburgh, where he threw for 1,310 yards and 8 touchdowns in 19 games.
The OU product had a stellar career in Norman under the tutelage of Stoops, posting 16,646 passing yards and 123 touchdown passes from 2009-2012. The duo combined for 40 wins in that span.
The bond between the two is a familiarity that most other XFL quarterbacks and coaches will not have, and should give the team a leg up on their opponents at the start of the season.
The XFL Draft will begin at 10 a.m. on ET on Tuesday, Oct. 15 and will run through Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.