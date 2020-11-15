You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Kyler Murray's miraculous touchdown pass gives Cardinals 32-30 comeback win over Bills

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 3 min to read
Kyler

Redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray throws the ball during the Orange Bowl against Alabama Dec. 29.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray led his team to a 32-30 comeback victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday after throwing the game-winning touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins with two seconds left.

Murray completed 22 of his 32 passes for 245 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

After a quiet first half that saw the Cardinals score only nine points, Murray finally got his first touchdown of the game on the ground from one yard out after keeping the ball on a read option. The score shrank the Buffalo lead to one possession, from 23-9 to 23-16.

A Zane Gonzalez field goal cut the deficit to four. Towards the end of the third quarter, Murray scored his second touchdown of the game on another run, this time on another read option keeper from 15 yards out.

In the fourth quarter, the Bills went up 30-26 after a touchdown with 34 seconds left, putting Murray and his offense back on the field for a final drive.

Murray led his team down to the Bills’ 43-yard line before a miraculous game-winning play occurred. With the game on the line, Murray scrambled left, escaped a defender, and launched the ball deep with two Buffalo defenders in his face before his top wide receiver Hopkins leaped over several defenders to make the catch.

The unbelievable score gave the Cardinals a two-point lead with two seconds left. They would wrap up the win shortly after that after a Buffalo fumble on the ensuing kickoff. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments