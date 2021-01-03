You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Kyler Murray's injury derails playoff-hopeful Cardinals in 18-7 elimination-game loss to Rams

Former Sooner and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tossed eight completions on 11 throws for 87 yards in an 18-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

It was a rough day for the former No. 1 overall draft pick. He was taken to the locker room shortly after the first quarter began with an ankle injury when Rams defensive end Morgan Fox rolled up on his ankle after a sack. After returning to the sideline, Murray later went back to the locker room after being deemed unfit to return. He was replaced by backup quarterback Chris Streveler.

While Murray was out, the Cardinals weren’t able to do much on offense. A lone touchdown was all Arizona could produce until his return to the game in the fourth quarter.

Murray found his team down 11 with under 13 minutes left, and immediately made an impact, helping his team convert a third-and-long play to get Arizona into opposing territory.

However, Murray wasn’t able to put any points up for the remainder of the game, as the Cardinals fell to their division rival at SoFi Stadium. The loss eliminates the Cardinals from playoff contention as the team finishes the season with an 8-8 record.

Murray earned his first ever Pro Bowl selection this season and finished with a 67.1 completion percentage, 3,884 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 816 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns, the most rushing touchdowns out of any NFL quarterback this season.   

