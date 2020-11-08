OU football: Kyler Murray's 4 touchdowns can't deliver Cardinals in 34-31 loss to Dolphins

Former Sooner and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray completed 21 of his 26 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns in his team’s 34-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins Sunday.
Murray also rushed for 106 yards and another touchdown on eleven carries, but couldn’t boost Arizona to victory. Murray threw his first touchdown of the game on a short, play-action throw from four yards out to tight end Maxx Williams, tying the game at seven apiece.
.@K1 so smooth on the play action. #RedSea📺: #MIAvsAZ on CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/LhAplcRHXB pic.twitter.com/nPfK2zhySs— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2020
After a Dolphins score, Murray went deep for his next touchdown pass on a 56-yard throw to wide reciever Christian Kirk to tie the game again, this time at 14.
.@K1 drops a DIME to @CKirk for the 56-yard TD! #RedSea📺: #MIAvsAZ on CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/LhAplcRHXB pic.twitter.com/U7DFm1xBCo— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2020
Coming out of halftime down 24-17, Murray threw his third touchdown pass of the day to tie the game once more. This time, Murray targeted tight end Darrell Daniels from 21 yards out after rolling out and throwing on the run.
Darrell Daniels took it BACK. What a TD! #RedSea📺: #MIAvsAZ on CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/LhAplcRHXB pic.twitter.com/clqWCRk2aG— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2020
The Cardinals would get the ball back towards the end of the third quarter, and with two and a half minutes left Murray scored his fourth touchdown of the game. This time, he used his legs to get into the end zone, running it in from 12 yards out for his first rushing touchdown of the game.
There goes @K1 🔥And the @AZCardinals take the lead!📺: #MIAvsAZ on CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/LhAplcRHXB pic.twitter.com/5sM195VYwG— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2020
Arizona would score no more after that, and two scores from the Dolphins gave them a win in Glendale, Arizona.
The loss moves Murray and the Cardinals to 5-3 on the season, placing them tied for second place in the NFC West with the Los Angeles Rams. Murray will stay home next Sunday, November 15th, for a contest against the Buffalo Bills at 3:05 PM CT on CBS.
