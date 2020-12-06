You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Kyler Murray's 3 touchdowns can't save Cardinals in 38-28 loss to Rams

Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray, former Sooner and Arizona Cardinals quarterback, at OU Pro Day on March 11.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray put out another multi-score performance Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, completing 21 of 39 throws for 173 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in the 38-28 loss.

Murray and the Cardinals started off strong, taking the lead early in the first quarter on a long throw from the former Heisman winner to tight end Dan Arnold for a 59-yard touchdown.

Arizona would not score again until the third quarter, when Murray threw his second touchdown of the game, finding wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on an out-route from four yards out. The score brought the game to within one possession.

Down by 10 with 4:42 left to go, Murray made a critical mistake, throwing an interception to Troy Hill after the ball went behind his intended receiver. Hill took the interception back for a Rams touchdown, putting the Cardinals down by three scores.

Finding his team down 17 with just over two minutes left in the game, Murray threw his third and final touchdown of the game. After a fake handoff, he connected with Arnold again on an off balance throw for the 2-yard score.

The loss brings Murray and the Cardinals back to .500 with a 6-6 record as they now find themselves outside of the NFC playoff picture. Murray takes the field again next week in a road game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Dec. 13 at noon CT on Fox.

