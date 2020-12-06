OU football: Kyler Murray's 3 touchdowns can't save Cardinals in 38-28 loss to Rams

Former Sooner and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray put out another multi-score performance Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, completing 21 of 39 throws for 173 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in the 38-28 loss.
Murray and the Cardinals started off strong, taking the lead early in the first quarter on a long throw from the former Heisman winner to tight end Dan Arnold for a 59-yard touchdown.
.@K1 to Dan Arnold for a 59-yard @AZCardinals TD! #RedSea📺: #LARvsAZ on FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/5w0t6mAzQq pic.twitter.com/vvxKVMzO1Q— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2020
Arizona would not score again until the third quarter, when Murray threw his second touchdown of the game, finding wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on an out-route from four yards out. The score brought the game to within one possession.
.@K1 makes a tight window throw to @DeAndreHopkins for the score! #RedSea📺: #LARvsAZ on FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/5w0t6mAzQq pic.twitter.com/gL2AbmySsf— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2020
Down by 10 with 4:42 left to go, Murray made a critical mistake, throwing an interception to Troy Hill after the ball went behind his intended receiver. Hill took the interception back for a Rams touchdown, putting the Cardinals down by three scores.
PICK-6! #RamsHouseTroy Hill has a touchdown in back-to-back weeks 🙌 📺: #LARvsAZ on FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/5w0t6mAzQq pic.twitter.com/BpE1jXqOuz— NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2020
Finding his team down 17 with just over two minutes left in the game, Murray threw his third and final touchdown of the game. After a fake handoff, he connected with Arnold again on an off balance throw for the 2-yard score.
TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA!!!Dan Arnold x2!!! #RedSea #NFL #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/MueLizXOS8— We Want Sports! (@WeWantSportsOff) December 7, 2020
The loss brings Murray and the Cardinals back to .500 with a 6-6 record as they now find themselves outside of the NFC playoff picture. Murray takes the field again next week in a road game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Dec. 13 at noon CT on Fox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.