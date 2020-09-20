You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Kyler Murray's 3 touchdown performance leads Cardinals to 30-15 win over Washington

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 3 min to read
Kyler Murray

Former Sooner Kyler Murray stands on the sideline with OU baseball coach Skip Johnson before the Houston game Sept. 1. 

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray completed 26 of 38 passes for 286 yards, and produced three total touchdowns in the Cardinals' 30-15 a win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon.

The former Heisman trophy winner had 67 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, one passing touchdown and one interception in the contest.

Murray’s Cardinals got off to a flying start in the first quarter with Murray delivering two scores, the first being a short pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins that capped off a drive in which Murray went 5 for 6 on completions.

Murray's next score was a shfity 14-yard rushing touchdown that saw him slip his way through several Washington defenders as time expired. When halftime hit, the Cardinals were up, 20-0.

 

Murray showed off his running ability once more at the start of the 4th quarter, scoring a 21-yard rushing touchdown and increasing Arizona’s lead to 27-3. 

The Cardinals would go on to win by a score of 30-15, improving their record to 2-0. Murray’s next game with the Cardinals is another home game next Sunday against  Detroit Lions at 3:25 p.m. CT. on FOX.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments