OU football: Kyler Murray's 3 touchdown performance leads Cardinals to 30-15 win over Washington

Former Sooner and current Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray completed 26 of 38 passes for 286 yards, and produced three total touchdowns in the Cardinals' 30-15 a win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon.
The former Heisman trophy winner had 67 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, one passing touchdown and one interception in the contest.
Murray’s Cardinals got off to a flying start in the first quarter with Murray delivering two scores, the first being a short pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins that capped off a drive in which Murray went 5 for 6 on completions.
Hot start for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.Murray was 5-for-6 for 29 yards on the opening drive. He also rushed for 20 yards on two carries.#OUDNA | #RedSea pic.twitter.com/ScCqtYevGu— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 20, 2020
Murray's next score was a shfity 14-yard rushing touchdown that saw him slip his way through several Washington defenders as time expired. When halftime hit, the Cardinals were up, 20-0.
There. Goes. That. Man.#OUDNA x #RedSea x @K1pic.twitter.com/uQ5YVommBF— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 20, 2020
Murray showed off his running ability once more at the start of the 4th quarter, scoring a 21-yard rushing touchdown and increasing Arizona’s lead to 27-3.
Kyler Murray ➡️ Another One."I'm telling you right now — this guy is going to be in the MVP conversation."Murray now up to 265 passing yards, 65 rushing yards and 3 TDs.#OUDNA | #RedSeapic.twitter.com/sx1bSpEcVp— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 20, 2020
The Cardinals would go on to win by a score of 30-15, improving their record to 2-0. Murray’s next game with the Cardinals is another home game next Sunday against Detroit Lions at 3:25 p.m. CT. on FOX.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.