OU football: Kyler Murray's 2 touchdowns help Cardinals beat Jets, 30-10

Former Sooner and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray completed 27 of 37 passes for 380 yards with one touchdown and one interception to help his team beat the New York Jets, 30-10, on Sunday afternoon.
Murray also rushed nine times for 31 yards and a touchdown in the contest. He got his first touchdown on a short 2-yard run with 2:45 left in the second quarter to give the Cardinals a 14-3 lead.
The score was Murray’s fifth rushing touchdown of the season and made him the third NFL quarterback to ever have five passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in the first five games of the season.
5th rushing TD in five games for @K1.📺 #AZvsNYJ on FOX pic.twitter.com/Ak0CuwfT45— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 11, 2020
Murray would score his second touchdown and first passing touchdown with 8:35 in the 4th on a 37-yard pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to give the Cardinals a 30-10 lead. This touchdown was Murray’s seventh passing touchdown of the year.
Ladies & Gentlemen.... @DeAndreHopkins pic.twitter.com/dU8HnFNmWi— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 11, 2020
With the win, the Cardinals move to 3-2 on the year and have a big game Monday Oct. 19 against the Dallas Cowboys. The game is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.
