OU football: Kyler Murray's 2 touchdowns can't lift Cardinals in 28-21 loss to Seahawks

Former Sooner and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was looking to build off his team’s win over the Bills last week, but came up short in a 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks (7-3) Thursday night.
Murray completed 29 of 42 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed five times for 15 yards. He couldn’t get any offense going through the first quarter until he had a shifty run to help put the Cardinals in the redzone for the first time. Running back Kenyan Drake would run it in from two yards out to tie the game at seven apiece.
Made ya look.@K1 x #RedSea 📺 #TNF on FOX, NFLN, Amazon pic.twitter.com/6idNtyx85b— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 20, 2020
The Cardinals’ offense would stall, not scoring again until the third quarter. Murray finally got the offense going again on a 20-yard pass to wide receiver Christian Kirk. Murray would later connect on a 4-yard touchdown to tight end Dan Arnold to make the score 16-14 in favor of Seattle.
Christian Kirk with a beauty of a route 🙌 @ckirk @AZCardinals 📺 #AZvsSEA on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO pic.twitter.com/wbQdtLdK3l— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 20, 2020
Using that 6'6" frame.@1darnold x #RedSeaWatch Live: https://t.co/g4kaDeaFyE pic.twitter.com/tUUj9zQkt6— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 20, 2020
Murray would then march down the field early in the fourth quarter to throw a 3-yard pass to running back Chase Edmonds for his second touchdown of the game, making the Seahawks’ lead 23-21.
WIDE OPEN.@ChaseEdmonds22 x #RedSea Watch Live: https://t.co/g4kaDeaFyE pic.twitter.com/Lkhg8QlLZp— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 20, 2020
Murray would have a chance to tie it late, but would ultimately get sacked on fourth-and-10 at the Seattle 30 yard line. Seattle hung on to move the Cardinals out of first place in the NFC West.
With the loss, the Cardinals (6-4) drop to third place in their division and will look to bounce back next Sunday when they travel to face the New England Patriots. The game is scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m. CT and will be televised on FOX.
