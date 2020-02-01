You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kyler Murray wins NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Former Sooner Kyler Murray talks with a former coach before the Houston game Sept. 1.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray won the 2019 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

The Arizona Cardinals took Murray with No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and he led them to a 5-10-1 record.

Murray led all rookie quarterbacks with 3,722 passing yards and 349 completions, along with scoring 24 total touchdowns. He ran for 544 yards to bring his total yardage total to 4,266. 

At Oklahoma, Murray started for the 2018 season. He led the Sooners to a 12-2 record, a Big 12 Championship win over Texas and a College Football Playoff appearance. He won the 2018 Heisman Trophy after accounting for 54 total yards and 5,362 yards.

