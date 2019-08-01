OU football: Kyler Murray wears NFL Draft suit on set of Nissan Heisman House commercial

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was wearing his pink suit he wore when he was chosen No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft on the set of the Nissan Heisman House commercials.
In an Instagram post from Emily Mayfield, Cleveland Browns quarterback baker Mayfield's wife, Murray was standing next to a slew of former Heisman winners — Eddie George, Bo Jackson, Tim Tebow, Marcus Mariota, Tim Brown and Derrick Henry — and behind Emily and Baker, a former teammate and fellow No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick quarterback.
Murray revealed he'd be in a Nissan Heisman House commercial back on July 21, when he posted on Instagram a picture of him on set, although in his Oklahoma jersey, not in his pink suit, the one Leonardo DiCaprio wore in his movie "The Great Gatsby."
View this post on Instagram
Other Sooners to appear in the commercial series are Mayfield and Sam Bradford, who is currently a free agent after having spent 2018 on the Arizona Cardinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.