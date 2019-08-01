You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kyler Murray wears NFL Draft suit on set of Nissan Heisman House commercial

Heisman House/Kyler Murray NFL Draft suit (copy)
Top from right to left: Eddie George, Bo Jackson, Tim Tebow, Marcus Mariota, Tim Brown and Derrick Henry. Baker and Emily Mayfield are sitting down. Photo courtesy of emilywmayfield Instagram.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was wearing his pink suit he wore when he was chosen No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft on the set of the Nissan Heisman House commercials.

In an Instagram post from Emily Mayfield, Cleveland Browns quarterback baker Mayfield's wife, Murray was standing next to a slew of former Heisman winners — Eddie George, Bo Jackson, Tim Tebow, Marcus Mariota, Tim Brown and Derrick Henry — and behind Emily and Baker, a former teammate and fellow No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick quarterback.

Murray revealed he'd be in a Nissan Heisman House commercial back on July 21, when he posted on Instagram a picture of him on set, although in his Oklahoma jersey, not in his pink suit, the one Leonardo DiCaprio wore in his movie "The Great Gatsby."

 
 
 
New to the house. #NissanHeismanHouse

Other Sooners to appear in the commercial series are Mayfield and Sam Bradford, who is currently a free agent after having spent 2018 on the Arizona Cardinals.

