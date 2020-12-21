OU football: Kyler Murray, Trent Williams, Orlando Brown selected to 2021 NFL Pro Bowl

Former Sooners Kyler Murray, Trent Williams, and Orlando Brown have all been named to the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl rosters.
First QB in franchise history to be named to the #ProBowl within his first two NFL seasons.Youngest QB to earn a #ProBowl selection in Cardinals history.Congratulations @K1 👏 pic.twitter.com/uyLlvCpSwK— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 22, 2020
Congratulations to our 2021 Pro Bowlers 👏 pic.twitter.com/orr3g841H2— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 22, 2020
Congratulations to the Ravens’ seven Pro Bowlers. OT Orlando Brown DE Calais Campbell LS Morgan CoxCB Marlon HumphreyOLB Matthew JudonFB Patrick RicardK Justin TuckerWell deserved. pic.twitter.com/53SJ3fHJr1— Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) December 22, 2020
Murray, a quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals, earned his first Pro Bowl selection in just his second year in the league and received the fifth-most votes out of any quarterback in the NFL. Murray has so far led the Cardinals to an 8-6 record while throwing for 3,637 passing yards and 26 touchdowns. His 11 rushing touchdowns so far is just three shy of the record for most rushing touchdowns from a quarterback in a season, currently held by Cam Newton.
Murray spent two years at Oklahoma from 2017 to 2018 after transferring in 2016. He was the starting quarterback in 2018, throwing for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns, earning himself Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors. He entered the 2019 NFL Draft, where he was taken with the No. 1 overall pick by the Cardinals.
Williams, an offensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers, earned his eighth Pro Bowl selection. In his first season with the team, Williams has played in 13 out of 14 games and is now back in the Pro Bowl after making seven straight appearances from 2012-2018. Meanwhile Brown, an offensive tackle for the Baltimore Ravens, earned his second Pro Bowl selection in just his third year in the league. Brown has started in all of Baltimore’s 14 games so far this season and has played both left and right tackle for the team.
Williams played at Oklahoma from 2006-2009, and was a starter for all four years. He made first team All-Big 12 in 2008-2009 before being taken with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins (now the Washington Football Team). Brown played at Oklahoma from 2014-2017. He was a two-time Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2016 and 2017 before entering the 2018 NFL Draft, where he was taken in the third round by the Baltimore Ravens.
The 2021 Pro Bowl will not be a traditional game, and instead will be played virtually on the Madden NFL 21 video game at a date to be determined.
