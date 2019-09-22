OU football: Kyler Murray throws 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions in loss to Carolina Panthers

Despite a strong start, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was unable to steer his team to victory on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Panthers, 38-20.
Murray completed 30-of-43 pass attempts in the contest, to finish his day with two touchdown passes, 173 yards and two interceptions. The 2018 Heisman trophy winner also carried the ball eight times for 69 yards.
The Cardinals seemed to be on track for a good offensive performance after Murray hit Larry Fitzgerald on a screen early in the opening quarter for the first score of the game.
The rookie and the vet. @K1 to @LarryFitzgerald for the first points of the game! #RedSea #CARvsAZ— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2019
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch FREE on mobile: https://t.co/qnNxI5gZ8j pic.twitter.com/5gTR5g1V70
Unfortunately, the offense stalled out after that, as Arizona trailed the Panthers, 14-10, at the half.
Murray and the Cardinals began to stir from their scoring slumber in the third quarter, and took a 17-14 lead on a wild catch and run by running back David Johnson.
.@K1 rolls right and throws across the field to @DavidJohnson31 and he fights in for a @AZCardinals TD! #RedSea #CARvsAZ— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2019
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch FREE on mobile: https://t.co/qnNxI5gZ8j pic.twitter.com/4gwrACJYb6
Unfortunately, the Arizona offense hit a wall again afterwards. Kyler Murray’s former Texas A&M teammate, Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen, blasted away at the Cardinals defense throughout the duration of the game, to throw four touchdown passes in the Carolina win.
Murray and the Cardinals will still look for that elusive first victory of the season as they welcome the Seattle Seahawks to Arizona next week with a 3:05 P.M. kickoff on FOX.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.