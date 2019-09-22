You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kyler Murray throws 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions in loss to Carolina Panthers

Kyler Murray

Former OU quarterback Kyler Murray at OU's football Pro Day March 13.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Despite a strong start, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was unable to steer his team to victory on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Panthers, 38-20.

Murray completed 30-of-43 pass attempts in the contest, to finish his day with two touchdown passes, 173 yards and two interceptions. The 2018 Heisman trophy winner also carried the ball eight times for 69 yards.

The Cardinals seemed to be on track for a good offensive performance after Murray hit Larry Fitzgerald on a screen early in the opening quarter for the first score of the game.

Unfortunately, the offense stalled out after that, as Arizona trailed the Panthers, 14-10, at the half.

Murray and the Cardinals began to stir from their scoring slumber in the third quarter, and took a 17-14 lead on a wild catch and run by running back David Johnson.

Unfortunately, the Arizona offense hit a wall again afterwards. Kyler Murray’s former Texas A&M teammate, Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen, blasted away at the Cardinals defense throughout the duration of the game, to throw four touchdown passes in the Carolina win.

Murray and the Cardinals will still look for that elusive first victory of the season as they welcome the Seattle Seahawks to Arizona next week with a 3:05 P.M. kickoff on FOX.

